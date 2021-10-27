Water, housing, staffing top issues discussed at Kelso council workshop

The Kelso City Council received a lengthy list of responses to narrow down the city's goals for 2022 at a workshop Tuesday.

The council met at City Hall on Tuesday night for the workshop, where leaders from each of the city's major departments presented a list of local issues they wanted the council to consider. The workshop was called to help the council set specific goals and priorities for the upcoming year.

The most immediate issue staff raised was the water supply. Recent blockages at the Ranney Well, the primary source for Kelso's water treatment plant, have severely limited the city's ability to provide its own water. Kelso has resorted to purchasing water in bulk from Longview to make up for the limited flow.

"If you were to ask me what keeps me awake at night, first and foremost it's our water system," City Manager Andy Hamilton told the council.

Hamilton said the City Council could be able to vote on a contract to investigate and clean the screens at the well by the end of December. He and city engineer Michael Kardas warned the council that even if the cleanup fixed the issue, the site may have long-term problems with silt and sediment that will need to be addressed at some point.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}