Water, housing, staffing top issues discussed at Kelso council workshop

The Kelso City Council received a lengthy list of responses to narrow down the city's goals for 2022 at a workshop Tuesday.
The council met at City Hall on Tuesday night for the workshop, where leaders from each of the city's major departments presented a list of local issues they wanted the council to consider. The workshop was called to help the council set specific goals and priorities for the upcoming year.
The most immediate issue staff raised was the water supply. Recent blockages at the Ranney Well, the primary source for Kelso's water treatment plant, have severely limited the city's ability to provide its own water. Kelso has resorted to purchasing water in bulk from Longview to make up for the limited flow.
"If you were to ask me what keeps me awake at night, first and foremost it's our water system," City Manager Andy Hamilton told the council.
Hamilton said the City Council could be able to vote on a contract to investigate and clean the screens at the well by the end of December. He and city engineer Michael Kardas warned the council that even if the cleanup fixed the issue, the site may have long-term problems with silt and sediment that will need to be addressed at some point.
The council had a specific view on addressing the city's housing stock during the workshop. Several councilmembers previously expressed an interest in allowing tiny home developments. Councilwoman Lisa Alexander argued that allowing tiny homes would help the city quickly increase the stock of available, low-cost housing.
Kardas said Tuesday that revising the building code to allow for tiny homes could take up to a year, depending on how quickly the planning commission and the City Council moved on the issue.
"It does seem that's our best short-term option, because we don't have a lot of spare land to build on," Kardas said.
Nearly all departments voiced concerns with the current staffing level. The public works department, community development department and the Kelso Police Department's detective unit all reported they had half the level of staffing the city used in 2008 but are handling significantly more work. Finance director Brian Butterfield said the city should look into succession plans to replace high-level employees who are close to retiring.
The hiring crunch also tied into the housing discussion, as councilmembers and staff discussed the possibility of hiring a full-time planning director to help with housing and business development. Kardas said the city had a surplus of building fees that would help cover the position's salary for at least two years.
Councilmembers said they would like to meet with the planning commission in the next few weeks to dig further into questions about Kelso's growth. An official date and time for that meeting will not be approved until the Nov. 2 council meeting at the earliest.