Wastewater treatment plant to close as Port of Kalama cites high operating cost, will truck waste to city plant

KALAMA — The Port of Kalama will shut down its wastewater treatment plant after about 25 years because it's not cost effective to operate.

Port commissioners voted Wednesday to use the plant for storage, haul waste to a licensed facility and to eliminate two positions.

The port will offer the two staff members one month paid administrative leave for every year of service as severance compensation, said Executive Director Mark Wilson.

Wilson said it's cost-prohibitive to operate the plant, at about $250,000 to $300,000 per year.

The port will pump out the waste and transport it to the city of Kalama's treatment plant for processing, at a cost of about $18,000. Wilson said the Washington State Department of Transportation does something similar for its rest stops.

Port Commissioner Troy Stariha said as long as tenants get the same service, it will be good to save money.

The port is preserving its permits to operate the plant but there are no plans to reopen it in the near future, said spokesman Dan Polacek.