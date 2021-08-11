Washington Way could drop to three lanes using new construction grant

Longview Police Department data provided by Hash showed that between 2016 and 2018, this stretch of Washington Way saw 115 crashes of varying severity. At least 30 of the crashes during that time were rear-endings, often to drivers stuck in the left lane as they were waiting to turn left.

Hash said between 19% and 52% of those crashes may have been prevented by the addition of the central turn lane. Longview City Council members asked Hash and the police department to calculate the economic cost of the preventable crashes on Washington Way.

The realignment would not be completely free of issues. Going down from two lanes each direction will eliminate stretches of on-street parking on Washington Way, especially for churches located along the road. Hash expected the city would also hear from residents who wouldn't believe that the speed of traffic would stay the same despite the change.

"We really want you to be cheerleaders for this as we feed you the statistics and information," Hash told the City Council.