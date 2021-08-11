Washington Way could drop to three lanes using new construction grant

A proposed roadwork project in Longview would take a major stretch of Washington Way down from four lanes to three.
Longview received a $4.7 million grant from the National Highway System Asset Management Program earlier this summer for roadwork on Washington Way between R.A. Long Square and 34th Avenue, just shy of Industrial Way. The majority of the grant funds will be used for resurfacing the road, repairing damaged concrete panels and adding ADA-compliant curb ramps.
During a Longview City Council workshop Tuesday night, public works director Ken Hash said he planned to use the remaining funds from the grant to reduce the number of lanes on Washington Way. Hash proposed to take the road down to one lane traveling in each direction with a central lane in between for drivers turning left or merging into traffic.
Hash told the City Council the lane realignment would limit the number of accidents and delays caused by drivers trying to turn left off Washington Way, which he said would allow the flow of traffic to remain high despite no longer having multiple lanes. The additional space gained by going down to three lanes would be used to add bike paths alongside the road.
"You travel faster, you have less accidents, plus you get bike lanes out of it. You use the road better overall," Hash said.
Hash oversaw a similar roadwork project on E Street in Washougal, Wash., while he was working there and told the council there were multiple benefits to the change.
Longview Police Department data provided by Hash showed that between 2016 and 2018, this stretch of Washington Way saw 115 crashes of varying severity. At least 30 of the crashes during that time were rear-endings, often to drivers stuck in the left lane as they were waiting to turn left.
Hash said between 19% and 52% of those crashes may have been prevented by the addition of the central turn lane. Longview City Council members asked Hash and the police department to calculate the economic cost of the preventable crashes on Washington Way.
The realignment would not be completely free of issues. Going down from two lanes each direction will eliminate stretches of on-street parking on Washington Way, especially for churches located along the road. Hash expected the city would also hear from residents who wouldn't believe that the speed of traffic would stay the same despite the change.
"We really want you to be cheerleaders for this as we feed you the statistics and information," Hash told the City Council.
Tuesday's presentation to the City Council was an introductory workshop. The roadwork and lane change plans will go through formal approval by the City Council and public feedback sessions over the next year. Construction likely would take place in spring 2023 and Hash was optimistic the full project could be completed in time for the Go Fourth Parade in July.