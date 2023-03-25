The two largest Longview projects fared very differently over the last week of negotiations over Washington's capital budget in the Senate.

Lower Columbia College was proposed to receive full funding of nearly $40 million for the construction of a new vocational training center — by far the largest Cowlitz County budget item — while Longview's HOPE Village was slated to be fully funded in the initial proposal but was removed from the project list Wednesday.

The House is expected to release its capital budget proposal next week and the two chambers will negotiate a final agreement before the session ends April 23.

The Washington State Senate released their proposed capital budget agreement Monday, providing a total of $7.9 billion for projects across Washington over the next two years. The budget was amended by the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday and passed the Senate unanimously early Friday afternoon.

Local wins and loses

In the Senate's passed version, LCC would receive a $39.5 million debt limit bond to build a new center to house computer labs, mechanical classrooms and other equipment to help students learn trades. The college has said their goal is to break ground on the new building in early 2024.

"LCC has done a very good job to answer the needs of the community's career paths and opportunities. This will take them into another area that I was proud to be part of," Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, said.

Lower Columbia College would also receive an additional $1.3 million through the capital budget to improve David Story Field, home of the Cowlitz Black Bears and the college's baseball team.

Funding pallet homes for the homeless in Longview was removed by the Ways and Means Committee during its Wednesday meeting at the request of Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia. The committee approved an amendment by Braun to cut HOPE Village from the list and provide $2.5 million instead to the Lewis County Homeless Shelter in Chehalis.

HOPE Village was launched in December by Longview and the Salvation Army to provide short-term housing for people without shelter. Longview's request to the Cowlitz County commissioners in December to provide $2.5 million for the project was rejected, leading the city to seek legislative funds.

Braun cited "concerns about (HOPE Village) locally" as the reason for removal during the meeting Wednesday and said both projects did similar work to address homelessness. Wilson said he worked on the amendment with Braun, emphasizing the local support and potential regional impact of building the shelter in Lewis County.

Longview is budgeted to receive millions of dollars for other projects. The budget passed Friday included $2 million for a new irrigation system at Mint Valley Golf Course, $1 million for an accessible playground at Cloney Park, $750,000 for improvements at the Longview Public Library and $250,000 to Community House on Broadway for its proposed emergency youth shelter.

Outside of Longview, the largest project from Cowlitz County is a double culvert replacement in Castle Rock that was allocated $500,000. The Castle Rock nonprofit North County Recreation Association was budgeted to receive $256,000 to add a kitchen and bathrooms to the picnic pavilion in its youth sports complex.

Another $250,000 was approved for a Woodland project labeled as South Hill Park and Sports. Rotary Club President Sandy Larson said that was likely a misnaming of Scott Hill Park and Sports Complex, which the club is helping to build.