Washington state Rep. Joel McEntire faces two Democratic challengers in August primary

Washington state Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, is facing two challengers from the left as he goes into his first re-election campaign.

McEntire was elected to represent District 19 in 2020, ousting Democrat Brian Blake from the seat he had held for 18 years. He will appear on Aug. 2 primary ballots along with Cara Cusack of Chehalis and Jon-Erik Hegstad of Longview. The top two candidates will move on to the general election in November.

Cusack and Hegstad appeared at a town hall in Kelso Friday night organized by Lower Columbia Indivisible to make their cases for the seat. During the town hall, the Democrats said they are about compromise.

Cusack said she is a moderate Democrat who wants common-sense gun control and protections for abortion, but believes in compromise for other issues.

“We don’t want to lose sight of the people and lives that are affected by trying to go too far, too fast,” Cusack said.

Hegstad is a self-described progressive Democrat who helped organize racial justice protests in Longview after George Floyd was killed in 2020. He made the case for immediate action to address climate change.

“We need to go forward as fast as humanly possible so we don’t do any more damage to the country, to our globe,” Hegstad said.

In an interview with The Daily News, McEntire said he’s tried to make sure the concerns of rural Southwest Washingtonians have been represented in the state Legislature.

“Speaking for those small, rural areas is where I shined the most and where I’ll continue to do good work,” he said.

Homelessness and housing

McEntire said legislators and party leaders on both sides of the aisle aren’t willing to make the tough choices to address the state’s rise of homelessness with a policy that “takes away the right to reject help.”

His idea, which McEntire admitted is unlikely to pass, is to establish mandatory treatment at state-funded facilities for unhoused people who are arrested and struggle with mental health issues or substance addiction.

“There needs to be due process, but if someone is committing crimes and is homeless, you cannot allow them to refuse help,” McEntire said.

At the town hall Friday, Cusack and Hegstad talked about the dual needs for expanded mental health care and better housing affordability to address homelessness. On the housing side, Cusack floated ideas ranging from rules about corporations buying homes to limits on significant rent increases.

“I’ve had three adult children who have moved back in with me because they can’t afford to make it on their own. And that’s really sad,” Cusack said.

School spending

One of the few areas where all the candidates agree is on the need to reform education spending.

McEntire, a former teacher and current mentor for Western Governors University, introduced a bill in the last legislative session that would create a grant program for small school districts to modernize or replace buildings. McEntire said he planned to make a stronger push for the bill next year if re-elected.

Hegstad and Cusack also mentioned education spending gaps as a significant issue at the town hall. The two said they are for improved mental health access and support systems within schools.

“Children are being affected the most and it’s because they understand they are the ones who will be dealing with the vast majority of problems coming to light right now,” Hegstad said.

Fundraising

McEntire has raised $22,700 this year, with a little more than $10,000 coming from individuals and $7,500 from businesses. Cusack has raised $11,800 but the vast majority is in-kind donations from herself. Hegstad has received $1,900 in contributions.

Of the four state house seats affecting Cowlitz County that are up for election, McEntire is the only candidate with a meaningful primary vote. State rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, has one opponent, Democrat Kelli Hughes-Ham from Pacific County. Reps. Ed Orcutt and Peter Abbarno from District 20 are both running unopposed.