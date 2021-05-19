 Skip to main content
Washington State Legislative Ethics Board dismisses complaint against Rep. Jim Walsh
Washington State Legislative Ethics Board dismisses complaint against Rep. Jim Walsh

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Legislative Ethics Board has dismissed a complaint against 19th District Rep. Jim Walsh, according to a Washington State House Republicans press release.

The Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance filed ethics complaints against three Republican state lawmakers in mid-February, claiming their questioning in public hearings was “discriminatory” and offensive toward people of color, the Seattle Times reported.

It was not immediately clear if complaints against Reps. Brad Klippert of Kennewick and Jenny Graham of Spokane also were dismissed.

“The board’s ruling makes sense. As I’ve noted from the start, this poorly drafted complaint is nothing more than a political stunt,” Walsh said in a statement. “I’m just sorry the board’s members and staff had to waste their time on this, when they could have been considering more serious matters.”

The alleged conduct comes mainly from the three lawmakers during testimony on legislation concerning police accountability.

The alliance claims the remarks violate the Legislative Code of Conduct that expects legislators to treat others with respect, dignity and civility, and refrain from behaviors that may amount to discrimination, harassment or bullying, the Times reported.

The Ethics Board cited a lack of reasonable cause in its dismissal of the complaint, according to the press release.

“The board holds that, when legislators ask questions or make comments to persons testifying on a bill during an official legislative committee hearing, those comments or questions cannot constitute harassment,” the board stated.

The board found “no reasonable cause” that Walsh violated the code of conduct, according to the press release.

“The questions I ask people testifying are tough but fair — focused on clarifying or expanding on points those people are making,” Walsh said. “This is how the legislative process should work. Rigorous. Truth-seeking. A healthy debate. There’s no place in it for thin-skinned partisanship or phony victimology.”

State Rep. Jim Walsh

Walsh
