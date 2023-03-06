Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, is returning to Longview this weekend for a town hall about what the Washington State Legislature is doing in Olympia.

Wilson is holding a town hall at Kelle Hall on 11th Avenue in Longview at 10 a.m. Saturday where he will talk through the recent legislation and debates that have been part of the 2023 legislative session.

Wednesday is the last day for bills to pass the house they were first proposed in, making it a major cutoff point for which state legislation has a chance of passing this year. Several of Wilson's narrowly-focused bills have passed the Senate over the last two weeks.

Wilson will hold another town hall at the Aberdeen Senior Center on March 25.