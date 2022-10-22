WA 19th District candidates McEntire, Cusack focus on school funding

Candidates from both sides of the aisle, aiming to represent Washington state's 19th Legislative District in position 2, say they want more money to go toward rural schools.

Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, was first elected to the state House in 2020 after unseating Democrat Brian Blake, and is now running against Cara Cusack, D-Chehalis, who finished in second place in August's primary election.

Cusack described herself as a pragmatic, longterm planner. She said having her represent the district would help offset the "toxic" reputation some of the current representatives for the district have with the Democrats in Olympia.

The candidates agree that one of the biggest issues facing the district relates to school funding. Concerns over the challenges small school districts face in maintaining their buildings moved to the forefront after the Wahkiakum School District filed a lawsuit in late 2021, arguing that the state wasn't doing enough to help rural districts pay for facility improvements.

"It's inherently unfair how we do it in Washington, based off the income level of the area, and we owe every single child an equal education," Cusack said.

McEntire hopes to build off the bill he introduced last year, which proposed a facility grant program set aside for districts with 1,000 students or fewer. Grants would be awarded through a formula that weighted toward the oldest and most in-need buildings.

The bill barely made a dent during the last session, but McEntire was optimistic it would fare better during this year's budget cycle.

Cara Cusack, Democrat Age: 54 City of residence: Chehalis Occupation: Director of operations for Aspiritech Political experience: None Civic activities: Volunteer with multiple programs teaching young girls about coding Notable endorsements: Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Win With Women PAC, Washington State Labor Council

"It's about taking the state’s vision and focusing it on the buildings which have been around for a long time and really need that attention," McEntire said.

Cusack said the Legislature needs to study the different options in the budget, but opposed systems that would pit public schools against private schools for state funding.

Economy

McEntire said if he is re-elected, he would likely support efforts to increase the number of law enforcement officials and likely vote against any tax increases proposed in 2023's legislative session.

"There are record revenues in the state. We need to be better stewards of what we have, less wasteful and more efficient," McEntire said.

McEntire said one of the biggest drivers of the state's housing issues is the attitude toward developers and landlords. He said the environmental regulations for new buildings and the COVID-19 eviction moratorium have "skewered landlords" and slowed down the construction of new homes.

Joel McEntire, Republican Age: 34 City of residence: Cathlamet Occupation: Teacher and U.S. Marine reserves Political experience: One term in Washington state House of Representatives Civic activities: His church, board of directors for Lower Columbia CAP Notable endorsements: Washington Affordable Housing Council, Washington Food Industry Association, Grays Harbor County Republican Party

"We can give confidence to landlords, landowners and home developers that we’re not going to turn our backs on them," McEntire said.

A recurring issue for Cusack is the lack of resources that made their way into rural Washington. She said expanding broadband internet access would allow for a wider set of jobs, from people working from home to more doctors and nurses.

Cusack said the state needs to carefully plan ahead as it pursues its green energy and climate goals. She pointed to the conversations about breaching the Lower Snake River dams as an example of big ideas getting ahead of the current options for jobs.

"I want to get to those goals, save the planet and help the climate, but we have to do it in a smart way that doesn't hurt the lives of people here," Cusack said.

Ballots are in the process of being sent out and can be turned in between now and Nov. 8.