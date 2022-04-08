Voting for special election opens with education levy on ballot

Ballots asking Longview voters to decide on a replacement capital projects levy for the Longview School District to fund upgrades and repairs began arriving in mailboxes Friday.

Voting ends April 26, according to a news release from the Cowlitz County Elections Office. By 8 p.m. April 26 is the last day for people to register in-person to vote or update their existing registrations at the elections office. Online and mailed voter registrations must be received by 5 p.m. April 18.

County auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said about 28,000 ballots were mailed.

“This election is for the Longview School District only, so only voters living inside the Longview School District will be participating,” Fundingsland said.

A stamp isn’t needed if voters return ballots by mail or place them in drop boxes, but if ballots are mailed, they the must be postmarked by Election Day. Voters can check the status of their ballots at votewa.gov, where they also can get replacement ballots.

The 24-hour Longview ballot drop boxes are located across from Broadway Street at the Civic Center Circle, and at 1525 Broadway St. Drop boxes in Kelso, also open 24 hours, can be found at 207 N. Fourth Ave. or on Bridge Market Lane between Kelso City Hall and the Allen Street Bridge, across from LJ’s Furness Drug Co.

Fundingsland said some voters might see an incorrect local voters’ pamphlet because of a duplicate printing error, but the county notes the ballots are “correct and unaffected.”

“It was an error at the printing house,” Fundingsland said. “It only affects a small number of voters.”

Anyone who wants a replacement pamphlet should call the elections office at 360-577-3005, or pick one up in Kelso in Room 205 of the county administration building at 207 N. Fourth Ave.

The key proposition for voters this year revolves around the Longview School District’s request for a replacement capital projects and technology levy, which will amount to 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The levy requires a simple majority to pass, Fundingsland said, which is unique to the school district because all other county jurisdictions need a super majority to pass levies.

In November, 71% of surveyed community members supported the levy. Earlier this year, the Longview-Kelso Chamber of Commerce endorsed the replacement tax for Longview schools.

Longview survey finds high community support for replacement levy The survey results of 300 randomly selected community members were presented at Monday night’s board meeting. The telephone survey was done by Portland-based Riley Research Associates.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said in a March interview the levy will pay for much-needed upgrades and repairs to Longview’s schools, with priorities on security, roofing and lighting, and improving the stadium complex.

While it will technically cost more than the current levy at 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, the district estimates overall tax collection actually will decrease for taxpayers once an existing bond expires this year.

Longview School Board approves replacement capital and technology levy for April ballot The Longview School Board on Monday approved putting a replacement capital and technology levy on the April ballot.

Respondents in the November survey noted the most important issues to them were school improvements and not paying more in taxes.

If the capital projects levy passes, the district estimates homeowners would pay $5.87 in total school rates in 2023, down from $6.36 this year. It will continue to decrease each year until homeowners likely would pay $5.45 by 2026.

A bond passed in 2001 gave the district additional funding for certain capital projects, but that expires at the end of 2022. The previous school district levy voters passed in 2018 also expires this year.

Longview School Board approves replacement capital and technology levy timeline The Longview School Board on Monday approved a timeline for putting a replacement capital and technology levy on the April ballot.

Zorn said without that secured money, if the levy does not pass, many of the planned projects to upgrade HVAC systems, replace windows, upgrade safety measures and maintain current technology will not have funding.

“It would really hurt us,” Zorn said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.