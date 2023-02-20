RAINIER — Columbia County voters this spring will decide on a Rainier School District bond which, for the first time in 45 years, will pay for the school district to move forward on school building repairs and upgrades.

The bond totals $49.4 million to be paid off over 30 years through a tax of an estimated $2.60 per $1,000 assessed property value, the district said in its bond information pamphlet.

Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said the school district will host community roundtables leading up to the May 16 Election Day to better explain what the bond will pay for — and what the effects could be if it fails.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The first of these outreach roundtables will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Rainier High School Auditorium.

Hattrick said many of the school buildings have slowly degraded over the years. Voters have not been asked to pay off a school bond since 1978 when the original campus was built, according to the bond pamphlet.

“We know it’s a lot to ask for, but it’s to help support our schools,” Hattrick said.

Support means repairing and patching several roofs, sidewalks, doors and windows. They also need to replace a decades-old boiler, Hattrick said.

Other needs the district considers “critical” include the building of a new elementary school, security upgrades with entry vestibules and access controls, fire alarm replacements and expanded trade instruction spaces.

Identifying and budgeting for these projects took more than 18 months of planning, Hattrick said.

“One of the best strategies is to help people understand that we are doing our due diligence to upkeep our facilities,” Hattrick said. “People do see the need (for building upgrades).”

Ballot drop sites in Columbia County The Columbia County Courthouse in St. Helens

Scappoose City Hall

The Clatskanie Library

Rainier City Hall

Vernonia Public Library

The Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District

In all, the district found $72 million worth of work that needed to be done. And while Oregon state offers grants to school districts for capital improvements, there is no money guaranteed to pay for projects beyond the scope of general maintenance.

The Rainier School District was approved for a $4 million grant from the Oregon Department of Education, but this money is contingent on whether they can pass the bond. If they can’t, the grant will go to another district.

The school district is also waiting to see if it earns another $2.5 million seismic rehabilitation grant, though that is independent of the May special election. There are also potential energy grants through the Bonneville Power Administration that would not change the bond amount, the district said.

Hattrick said he encouraged residents to ask questions about the tax. Ensuring voters have the most up-to-date information will hopefully help them understand why the district needs to resort to a tax for its construction, Hattrick said.

Columbia County residents can start mailing ballots April 26, according to the county’s election notice. New voters have until April 25 to register so they can be eligible to vote by this May. Ballots can be turned in before 8 p.m. Election Day.

Editor's Note: This article's headline has been updated to reflect the correct election date.