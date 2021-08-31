Visually impaired locals join statewide push for better transit options

Farmer mainly relies on her husband and door-to-door paratransit rides from LIFT to get around town. Farmer said she went through one day of “mobility training” to learn to navigate Kelso on her own, but that did not keep her from being scared by the risks of longer walks.

“I’m not that good with using my cane to get around and I don’t walk around enough to get familiar,” Farmer said.

She also said she hopes to see transportation options that would connect Longview and Kelso to other nearby cities. Her in-laws live in Castle Rock and she had to travel to Rainier to find a dentist covered by her insurance.

Disability Mobility Initiative is looking to the state Legislature to fund many of the transportation changes they hope to see across Washington. Zivarts said the group is planning a campaign in October where state legislators go for a week without driving themselves. The legislators will get rides from other people or use public transit, with community members advising them on how to navigate.

Zivarts said the initiative also is pushing for transit providers to bring on local non-drivers as either paid consultants or employees.

“Nobody else is going to give you the depth and understanding of what is or is not happening in the community that you get by hiring these folks,” Zivarts said.

