Kelso Public Library is seeing a major resurgence in activities and visits after two years of limited service due to COVID, and the facility in the Three Rivers Mall is expanding its hours.

The library had 16,000 visitors last year, nearly double the number who visited the library in 2021, Director Erik Moser said during the Kelso City Council meeting Tuesday.

The number of visitors in January this year was three time higher than the same month in 2022. January was also when the library reopened its public computer terminals for the first time since the beginning of 2020.

Libraries in Longview, Kelso and across Washington have struggled to build back to their event and circulation levels from before the pandemic. In June, the library had more than 2,500 items checked out for the first time since January 2020.

Starting March 31, library hours will expand to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The library will remain closed Sundays and Mondays.

Since taking over as library director last year, Moser said he has been trying to do new outreach to the Kelso School District and attending local events to bring more attention to the library.

In January, the Kelso City Council approved eliminating the library card fee for students and teachers in the Kelso School District who live outside city limits.

City staff have also discussed possibly housing the library, Catlin Hall activities and affordable housing in a new, three-story building where West Main Street bends and turns into Catlin.

Programs at the library include craft projects children, teens and adults can take home to create; a game night from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; and a baby story time at 11 a.m. Wednesdays.

An anime club is set to meet at 1 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month starting Saturday, while a Lego builders club is set to meet at 3:30 p.m. every third Friday of the month starting April 21. Every third Saturday of the month at 1 p.m., teens can also share program ideas with library staff.

"We want to establish our library as not just a repository of books and DVDs to be checked out. We have programs and services for our community that are not just materials," Moser said.