Utility relief program helps Longview father catch up on bills

Robert Chapman walked his 6-year-old daughter to school Tuesday morning. When he got back home, he was greeted with a pink letter stuck to his front door.

The letter was a warning from the city of Longview about Washington’s utility shutoff moratorium coming to an end. Chapman had fallen several months behind on his water payments to the city after losing work. If he did not come up with a payment plan with the city for his outstanding balance, the city would shut off his water Tuesday.

“I don’t want to set my kids up for failure. As it is, these poor kids are going through one of the worst, if not the worst pandemic we’ve had,” Chapman said.

The Chapmans are one of roughly 550 Longview families who were at risk of a service shutoff when the moratorium ended. Across Cowlitz County, more than 2,000 residents faced potential power shutoffs from Cowlitz PUD by mid-October.

Many of those families, including Chapman, reached out to Lower Columbia CAP over the last few days to try and enroll in one of the assistance programs. Chapman said getting into the program would provide him a few months of stability and assurance while he figured out his next steps.