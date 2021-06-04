Updated transportation improvement plan approved by Kalama City Council

KALAMA — City leaders approved an updated six-year transportation improvement plan Thursday.
Kalama public works director Kelly Rasmussen said the city is required to update the plan yearly. Placing projects on the list doesn't guarantee them funding but makes them eligible for state grants, he said. Kalama competes with cities across the state for the grants.
The Kalama City Council approved the plan that includes three projects tentatively slated for 2022, one the following year, four for 2024, one for 2025, two for 2026, one for 2027 and one throughout the years. The estimated total for all 13 projects is $2.87 million.
The projects range from a total cost of $30,000 for a new street light to $901,900 to reconstruct Meeker Drive. The city's contributions range from $3,500 to $45,000 depending on the project and potential grant funding, according to the plan.
Rasmussen said the projects can move forward or back depending on what the council wants to prioritize and what grant funding the city receives.
The city collects about $20,000 annually from the solid waste utility tax to use for matching grant funds, Rasmussen said.
The street fund has about $120,000 to cover matching funds for each project, leaving a deficit of about $123,000, Rasmussen said. City Administrator Adam Smee said the city has enough in reserves to cover the deficit.
Rasmussen said state grants are not an efficient funding source because the paperwork and engineering requirements account for about $100,000 of the total project costs.
In other business, the council approved a project addendum to its contract with engineering firm Gray and Osborne, adding $9,800 to the cost for construction support services for the Meeker Drive Lift Station replacement project. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project and the engineering firm completed more inspections and administration work than anticipated.
The council also approved an agreement with Gray and Osborne to provide "a la carte" construction management services during the City Hall parking lot improvement project. Bringing the firm on part time when needed will cost about $7,900, compared to about $24,000 for full-time services, Smee said.