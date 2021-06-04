Updated transportation improvement plan approved by Kalama City Council

KALAMA — City leaders approved an updated six-year transportation improvement plan Thursday.

Kalama public works director Kelly Rasmussen said the city is required to update the plan yearly. Placing projects on the list doesn't guarantee them funding but makes them eligible for state grants, he said. Kalama competes with cities across the state for the grants.

The Kalama City Council approved the plan that includes three projects tentatively slated for 2022, one the following year, four for 2024, one for 2025, two for 2026, one for 2027 and one throughout the years. The estimated total for all 13 projects is $2.87 million.

The projects range from a total cost of $30,000 for a new street light to $901,900 to reconstruct Meeker Drive. The city's contributions range from $3,500 to $45,000 depending on the project and potential grant funding, according to the plan.

Rasmussen said the projects can move forward or back depending on what the council wants to prioritize and what grant funding the city receives.

The city collects about $20,000 annually from the solid waste utility tax to use for matching grant funds, Rasmussen said.