UPDATE: Longview and Salvation Army address pallet-home community skeptics

There are plenty of questions circulating about HOPE Village, Longview's incoming pallet home community for unhoused individuals. The city attempted to answer some of them Wednesday.

The city held a community meeting Wednesday afternoon in a large white tent set up at the back of the Alabama Street lot where the pallet homes will be built. A letter invited the closest business owners and residents to attend and ask questions about the incoming replacement for the long-running unhosted campsite on the street.

The first handful of wood foundations for pallet homes had just been laid down before the meeting to hold the 50 units that were arriving later in November. Longview and the Salvation Army finalized the contract for the nonprofit to manage the site on Thursday.

Around 30 people attended the community event. The most vocal visitors were largely the same individuals that had been attending Longview City Council meetings for months, complaining both about issues spreading from the current campsite on Alabama Street and nearly every alternative the city has proposed.

The Longview City Council voted to order the pallet homes in September and voted to use the Alabama Street location later that month. City officials directly chose the Salvation Army as the site's managing organization, using the emergency declaration for Alabama Street to take that route instead of sending out requests for proposals.

That contract process sparked questions about transparency from the program's critics, as did the delayed rollout of the state's environmental review for the site.

Major Phil Smith from the Salvation Army spoke about the requirements for residents that the agency was finalizing. Smith said the site would have good neighbor agreements and outreach to nearby businesses, but that their contract would primarily focus on the actions inside HOPE Village.

"If there's a person who would be prone to leaving the site after the 10 p.m. curfew, and they're out causing havoc in the neighborhoods, they're probably not going to make it through our screening process," Smith said.

There was a mix of questions about how the city would address homelessness outside of the pallet community. Members of the Highlands neighborhood block watch asked if there would be a crackdown on other homeless people camping or committing alleged crimes in the Highlands. Other people focused more on whether the city would add more supportive services.

"I know the intention is great, I support hope and HOPE Village. I just want to help more people without the red tape," said state Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, who said he was at the meeting because he owned nearby property.

Former proposal vs. new

Some at the meeting compared the expected cost to the homeless housing proposal Community House on Broadway had presented to the county commissioners earlier this year. That proposal came with an estimated cost of $1.12 million, while the Salvation Army contract and pallet home purchase could max out around $2 million.

Community House's strict requirement for clean and sober living was a major reason cited by the commissioners for rejecting its offer, because they feared some people wouldn't want to live under those rules.

The proposal had a narrower scope than HOPE Village in other ways as well. The Community House proposal included only 20 units of housing, which would have been Conestoga Huts — hard-shelled tents — instead of wooden pallet homes, and did not include an outside contract for security.

Community House's proposal did not include any estimates for the work that would need to be done to prepare a site. Longview staff estimated that the recent paving and other preparations at the Alabama Street site have cost around $430,000.

At the time of Community House's proposal, elected officials hadn't determined a location for the site.