UPDATE: Cowlitz County commissioner race tight; incumbent coroner falls behind; sheriff leads

The early election results Wednesday night showed one Cowlitz County race still too close to call, while leading candidates in two others were up by larger margins.

As a vote-by-mail state, Washington ballots can be postmarked by Election Day or put in drop box by 8 p.m. election night, making it difficult to quickly determine the winner of close races.

Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said Tuesday ballot processing will go well into next week.

Commissioner

In the race for Cowlitz County District 3 commissioner, appointed incumbent John Jabusch and challenger Rick Dahl had nearly identical vote counts as of Wednesday evening.

As of about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jabusch, an independent, had captured 49.55% of the vote to Republican Dahl’s 50.24%. Dahl led by 213 votes.

Both candidates acknowledged the final result of the tight race might take days to become clear.

“It looks like it’s going to be a dogfight,” Jabusch said Tuesday. “I ran a positive campaign. Win, lose or draw, that’s what I did. Now we’ll let the voters decide.”

Dahl said he wanted the results to be close because conservative votes come in late.

“I think it’s a positive number,” he said on election night. “As the votes come in, it will close up.”

Rose Valley resident Jabusch, 62, owner of Pro Caliber Motorsports, said his experience running businesses has served him well in the commissioner role. He said he decided to run for a full four-year term to continue contributing to the variety of county business and issues.

Dahl, 66, a Castle Rock resident who retired as senior vice president of Fibre Federal Credit Union early this year, said he’s running to give more voice to the citizens and make the county more financially independent.

After former commissioner Joe Gardner, an independent, stepped down in September, seven people applied for the position. The board interviewed the top three, including Dahl and primary race candidate Christie Masters.

The commissioners remained split on who to appoint until their Nov. 2 deadline, with Arne Mortensen supporting Dahl and Dennis Weber supporting Masters. The decision was forwarded to Gov. Jay Inslee, who appointed Jabusch in early December after he applied directly to the governor’s office.

Coroner

Republican challenger Dana Tucker took the lead over four-term incumbent Coroner Tim Davidson on Wednesday, according to the unofficial results.

Tucker captured about 59.5% of the votes and Davidson, an independent, had 40.3%.

“We are ecstatic with our first night results winning over 58% of the vote,” Tucker wrote on her campaign’s Facebook page. “There are still a few more days of counting so the results aren’t official, but it is looking very promising that I will be elected as your new Coroner.”

Davidson’s campaign Facebook page was gone as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Neither candidate returned calls for comment by Wednesday evening.

The race, Davidson’s first contested since his appointment in 2006, was overshadowed by fraud allegations made against the coroner.

An investigation into Davidson’s travel reimbursements is still under review by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He has not been charged.

In October, Davidson said he stands by his actions as coroner, and that as an elected official, he has full discretion over his office’s budget. Davidson said he fully cooperated with the investigation and “this was a clerical issue” that could have been addressed years ago.

Davidson has worked at the coroner’s office since 2000 and was appointed coroner in 2006 to replace his retiring predecessor.

Tucker began her career in 2013 at the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office as a deputy coroner and autopsy technician, she said. Tucker became a certified medicolegal death investigator in 2015 and worked in Cowlitz County until February 2019, when she took a job as chief deputy coroner in Island County. In September 2021, she became Lewis County deputy coroner.

Sheriff

One-term incumbent Brad Thurman took a comfortable lead over Woodland Police Sgt. Rob Gibbs in the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s race that pitted two tough-on-crime Republicans against each other.

Thurman had about 65.6% of votes and Gibbs had 32.6% as of Wednesday night.

Thurman said his lead showed voters not only support him, but the sheriff’s office and local law enforcement in general and their ability to work together.

“I see this as a victory for all of us,” he said.

Thurman beat Democrat sheriff Mark Nelson in 2018. The Kelso-area resident said he has been with Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office for 35 years, working positions such as a patrol deputy, detective sergeant and drug investigator.

Kalama resident Gibbs has said his allegiance is to the U.S. Constitution over state and law rules, and that Oath Keeper founder Richard Mack, who coined the term “constitutional sheriff” has some good ideas — like his 1997 Supreme Court win in the Brady Law case — and also some ideas Gibbs doesn’t agree with.

Thurman and Gibbs agree the local criminal justice system is out of whack partly because of the pandemic, which stalled court cases and has left people in jail longer while they await resolution. Plus, people suffering from mental health issues often have to be housed alone, leaving less room to book new inmates.

But the candidates’ plans to book more people in jail differ.

Gibbs ran on a plan to move the jail from under the Cowlitz County commissioners’ management, to the sheriff’s office. He said he was interested in possibly expanding the Cowlitz County Jail or housing adult inmates in the county’s juvenile center by separating them from youth.

Thurman said the jail should stay under the commissioners’ rule because the facility requires complex oversight by local, state and federal authorities and is “associated with a great deal of civil liability.” He said he’s already working with local law enforcement chiefs and the jail director to figure out how to book more people.