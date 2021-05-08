Two Longview senior care organizations receive more than $1M in state support for capital projects

The facility will be renamed after the private donor, who will be revealed this summer, according to Community Home Health & Hospice CEO Greg Pang.

Pang said construction could begin in 2024 and wrap up in 2026.

The $765,000 in state support encourages additional donors, he said.

"It inspires others to get on board," Pang said. "People can see it's a viable project."

The nonprofit is remodeling its building to prepare for the next airborne pandemic based on the lessons learned fighting COVID-19.

Plans include installing entryway chambers in patient rooms to don and remove personal protective equipment, like face shields.

Six additional patient rooms with negative airflow also will be added. Negative airflow allows air from a patient room to be filtered before it is expelled outside the building and is used to prevent any airborne pathogens from escaping to other parts of the building.

“In future pandemics, we will be better set up to accommodate more patients,” Pang said. “The pandemic did underscore for us that we have an opportunity to really impact the infection control and respond to the pandemic in ways the current facility won’t allow us to do.”