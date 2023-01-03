 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Tower Road temporary bridge opens after 10-month closure

  • 0
Tower Road washout

The culvert under Tower Road at Rock Creek washed out March 1 after heavy rain and flooding. 

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

The Tower Road temporary bridge opened late last week after a 10-month closure, according to Cowlitz County Public Works. 

In early March, heavy rain and flooding destroyed the culvert over Rock Creek in the 2400 block of Tower Road northeast of Castle Rock. 

The one-lane temporary bridge spanning 140 feet over the creek has a 25 mph speed limit. Any legal load will be able to cross, and any oversized load that requires a permit will need to be pre-approved like usual, according to Public Works. 

The county contracted with Quigg Bros. to install the bridge, and construction began in early October. Purchasing and construction the bridge will cost about $1.6 million. 

People are also reading…

Design of the permanent bridge over Rock Creek is ongoing, with a total cost estimate of $2.5 million. Once the permanent bridge is built next year, the county will be able to use the temporary bridge, which has an adjustable size, for other projects.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy falls short in first House speaker vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News