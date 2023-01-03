Tower Road temporary bridge opens after 10-month closure

The Tower Road temporary bridge opened late last week after a 10-month closure, according to Cowlitz County Public Works.

In early March, heavy rain and flooding destroyed the culvert over Rock Creek in the 2400 block of Tower Road northeast of Castle Rock.

The one-lane temporary bridge spanning 140 feet over the creek has a 25 mph speed limit. Any legal load will be able to cross, and any oversized load that requires a permit will need to be pre-approved like usual, according to Public Works.

The county contracted with Quigg Bros. to install the bridge, and construction began in early October. Purchasing and construction the bridge will cost about $1.6 million.

Design of the permanent bridge over Rock Creek is ongoing, with a total cost estimate of $2.5 million. Once the permanent bridge is built next year, the county will be able to use the temporary bridge, which has an adjustable size, for other projects.