Tower Road temporary bridge design underway, installation set for September

Tower Road washout

The culvert under Tower Road at Rock Creek washed out March 1 after heavy rain and flooding. A temporary bridge is set to be installed in late summer or early fall. 

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed

Tower Road residents forced to detour after a culvert collapsed earlier this year can look forward to a temporary bridge installed in September. 

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved adding $400,000 to the agreement with engineering firm WSP-USA to account for added work designing a temporary, as well as a permanent bridge near Toutle.  

Susan Eugenis, county engineer, said the Tower Road work alone is above the $200,000 agreement previously approved for the year. The additional funding, bringing the total to $600,000, would cover the bridge load ratings the firm is set to do this year and any other emergent work, she said. 

The engineering is one piece of the larger project to repair Tower Road after heavy rain and flooding in early March destroyed the Rock Creek culvert, washing out a segment of the roadway in the 2400 block. 

For households nearby the washout, it takes about 17 extra minutes to drive around to Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, according to commissioner workshop meeting minutes. 

Purchasing and installing the 18-foot wide and 140-foot-long temporary bridge will cost about $1.25 million, Eugenis said. Once the permanent bridge is built next year, the county will be able to use the temporary bridge, which has an adjustable size, for other projects, she said. 

The commissioners decided to move ahead with a temporary bridge rather than starting on the permanent solution immediately in part because it will open up traffic sooner, according to meeting minutes. The bridge will be limited to one lane of traffic. 

Engineers are expected to reach the middle of the 50% design for the temporary bridge by the end of July, which would allow the county to bring a contractor on board, Eugenis said.  

In August, crews will begin cleanup, removing the old culvert, asphalt and problematic trees, Eugenis said. The following month, they will begin constructing the foundation and installing the temporary bridge, she said. 

Eugenis said staff decided to go with a permanent bridge instead of a culvert because it will allow the road to stay open during construction and not restrict stream movement. The total cost estimate for the permanent bridge is $2.5 million, she said. 

The county didn't receive any state or federal funding for the project, Eugenis said. Public Works is delaying several projects this year to cover the cost of the temporary bridge and starting to plan for next year, she said. 

