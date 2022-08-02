Toutle Fire levy a few points shy of passing, according to early election results

TOUTLE — A levy to pay for fulltime staff at the mostly volunteer fire department in Toutle is slightly below the numbers needed to pass, according to early election results Tuesday evening.

Toutle Fire & Rescue, as known as Cowlitz County Fire Protection District 3, asked voters to approve a levy to pay for more staff and equipment so crews can reach emergencies in time. As of a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday, results showed almost 49% of voters opted for the levy and about 51% were against. A simple majority is needed for the levy to pass.

Chief Dustin Nunes said he and other crew members were in a work meeting when the votes went through, but are hopeful results may change. As a Toutle resident, he said he would also be affected by the levy as well as his neighbors.

"We're going to continue to work hard, continue to try to do our best because we love this community," he said.

The measure asks for an increase in the district’s current levy of up to a total of $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022 to be collected in 2023 to hire medically trained staff to man the station at all times — a service that is not provided today.

The owner of a $374,400 home in the district would pay about $427 a year if the measure passes.

Nunes previously said the district board will review whether to send the measure back to the ballots in November.

Toutle Fire & Rescue crews were not at the station when Drew’s Grocery & Service caught fire during an early morning in March. The building was destroyed, though no one was seriously injured.

Nunes said it took 20 minutes for the first engine to arrive at Drew’s, although the department’s headquarters is located about 2,000 feet from the store. If crews were at the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway station, Nunes said an engine would have reached the store within minutes.