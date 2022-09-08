Tonight: Longview to discuss pallet homes in downtown parking lot, Alabama camp

The Longview City Council has scheduled a discussion tonight centered on a plan for two hosted pallet home sites for homeless residents, including one in a downtown Longview parking lot.

City staff presented the two-location plan to the council's unhoused subcommittee during its meeting Wednesday morning. The current recommendation by city staff involves the city purchasing as many as 100 pallet homes to be split between the current Alabama Street camp and the city-owned downtown parking lot at 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street.

Assistant City Manager Kris Swanson said staff has increased the scope of the project to match the number of people who are currently staying at the temporary campsite while Alabama Street is cleaned. The pallet home plan could be enacted by year's end, if the council approves the locations and finds host organizations with which to contract to run the sites.

"This is a short-term strategy that we can scale up right away," Swanson said.

The subcommittee voted 2-1 to bring the recommendation to tonight's City Council workshop. Spencer Boudreau voted against the approach, saying he was uncomfortable with any proposal that involved downtown Longview

Swanson said a team of city staff evaluated 61 city-owned properties using a set of eight criteria, including size, current use and utility access. Also on the rubric were whether the sites included paved surface covering and the distance to a transit center — both of which may have contributed to downtown parking lots scoring highly in the final rankings.

Six of the eight highest-scoring possible locations were parking lots in or bordering downtown Longview. The other top ranking locations were the lot across the street from City Hall and the McClelland Arts Center.

The cost to establish both of the 50-unit camps was estimated at $2.2 million, which is expected to be paid for by Cowlitz County through document recording fees set aside to address homelessness.

The proposed approach is heavily based on the Safe Stay pallet home communities Vancouver has established over the last year. That city opened a 20-home location in December and a second 20-home location in April. Last month the city reported the success of the Safe Stay locations in finding residents housing and decreasing 911 calls from the areas.

In addition to the site recommendations, the workshop will include discussion of a safe parking location for people living in RVs and two changes to the city's code that would accommodate the pallet homes. The proposed code changes would lift the current limit of having one hosted encampment within the city limits and establish a ban on camping within a certain radius from the hosted site.

No decisions or proposals have been made for which agencies would serve as site hosts for any approved location. Councilwoman Ruth Kendall said that with two sites, one could enforce stricter clean and sober living rules for residents while the other were more relaxed.

The council meets at 6 p.m. in chambers on the second floor at City Hall, 1525 Broadway St.