Thurman, Gibbs likely to head to November election in race for Cowlitz County Sheriff

Incumbent Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman is leading the votes in the race to keep his seat, and fellow law enforcement agent Rob Gibbs is trailing.

The two will likely face each other in the November Election, while the third candidate, Ronald Lundine will not.

As of around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, results show Thurman with about 59% of the votes and Gibbs with 24%. Lundine has about 16%.

Thurman, 58, of the Kelso area is a first-term sheriff elected in 2018 when he won against former sheriff Mark Nelson.

Gibbs, 42, of Kalama is a U.S. Army veteran and a Woodland Patrol sergeant who previously served on the Kelso School Board aftering running unopposed for the seat.

Lundine, 72, of Toutle is currently charged in Cowlitz County Superior Court for felony assault and drug charges, after he hit his neighbor in the head with a pistol, according to police records. Lundine's case has not been resolved.