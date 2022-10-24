Three people appointed to salary committee for Kalama elected officials

KALAMA — Three people were appointed Thursday to a new Kalama committee to review elected city officials' salaries.

The council approved the mayor's appointment of three applicants to the city's first salary committee: Mike Phillips, Staci Mangan and Aimee Freeman. The committee should meet as soon as possible for its recommendation to be included in the 2023 budget, said Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster.

The current councilmember salary is $100 per meeting not to exceed $200 per month, last updated in 2014. The mayor’s salary has been $700 per month since 2017.

Last fall, Councilwoman Wendy Conradi proposed increases to the mayor's and council members' salaries and detaching pay from meeting attendance. Councilmembers Steve Kallio and Matthew Merz said they were against the raises overall.

In November 2021, the council voted 3-2 to create a volunteer citizen commission to set the salaries, officially adopting the ordinance forming the commission in May.

It has taken several months to approve commission members because the city initially received only two applications for the three positions, McMaster said. One of those turned out to be invalid, as the applicant, Lynn Hughes, already serves on the planning commission.

The city put a call out for applicants in its monthly newsletter, on Facebook, its website and announced the openings at several meetings, McMaster said. Staff, the mayor and council members also told people about the commission, she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

At the Oct. 6 meeting, McMaster told the council the city needed at least one more applicant. By last Thursday, two additional residents applied.

Salary commission members must be city residents for at least six months and cannot be city officials, officers or employees or any of their immediate family members, according to the code. Members must also not be appointed to another city committee, board or commission except special time-limited tasks forces.

The salary commission terms are two years and members can serve two terms.