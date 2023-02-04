There is already action happening for the Longview City Council races in November.

Three candidates have announced their plans to run for a council seat later this year: Colby Conerly, Erik Halvorson and Randy Knox. Halvorson and Knox were the finalists for the council seat that Christopher Ortiz was appointed to in March.

The four seats that will be up for election at the end of the year are currently held by Ortiz, Mike Wallin, Ruth Kendall and Hillary Strobel.

Halvorson moved to Longview in 2018 and works in the I.T. department for Red Canoe Credit Union. He previously ran for a City Council seat in 2019, finishing third in a primary race that Strobel eventually won. He plans to run for Ortiz's seat in position 3 this year.

Halvorson said he was already door-knocking in the city to figure out the biggest local issues and collect signatures to waive the filing fee cost. If elected, Halvorson said he would take a harder look at the city's budget and focus on improving the current city amenities instead of adding new programs.

Knox said he was motivated to run by how the city handled homelessness over the last year, in particular the long life of the Alabama Street campsite and the rapid establishment of HOPE Village. If elected, Knox said he would prioritize the law enforcement needs for the city.

"You need a majority on the council that would bring forth new ideas. We have a council that is not responsive enough to the public," Knox said.

Knox moved to Longview from northern California with his wife in 2015 after retiring from the Shasta County District Attorney's office. He currently works as a senior special agent in the Washington Attorney General's Office.

In his filing with the Public Disclosure Commission, Knox elected to run for seat 4 against Ruth Kendall. Knox said he would see how the rest of the field shook out before making a final decision about which seat to pursue.

Conerly had not run for public office before but was a door knocker and organizer for Republican campaigns last year, including 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent. Conerly said that he was concerned with the City Council's recent tax increases and wanted to help the city improve its reputation. In his announcement, Conerly said he would run against Strobel for position 2.

Conerly works as an independent graphic designer. He graduated from Kalama High School in 2017 and has lived in Longview for the last year.

These early declarations fall into a gray area on the campaign timeline. The Cowlitz County Elections Office will not begin accepting formal declarations from candidates who will be listed on the ballot until May. The filing week begins May 15, though the county will accept mail declarations for the two weeks prior.

The public announcement from the candidates, on Facebook and elsewhere, does require them to register as a candidate with the state Public Disclosure Commission.