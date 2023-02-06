A Kalama High School teacher will be in the crowd for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez announced Monday that she had selected Cory Torppa, the director of Career and Technical Education at Kalama High, to be her guest at the State of the Union speech. Gluesenkamp Perez said she invited Torppa because of his track record of preparing students for trade careers.

“Mr. Torppa is opening so many doors for Kalama students to pursue good-paying, high-demand careers in the trades while making sure they’re having fun along the way,” Gluesenkamp Perez said in a news release Monday.

Torppa has been teaching construction and other trades at Kalama High School for 18 years. He received two major grants to help fund the high school’s CTE program last year, a $330,000 state grant to create a new computer lab and expand the school’s robotics program over the summer and an additional $100,000 from Harbor Freight in October for a proposed tiny home project.

Torppa said that he was “speechless, honored, thankful” when he got the offer from Perez’s office last week. He flew out with his wife over the weekend to visit D.C.

Before the State of the Union speech, Torppa will tour the Capitol complex with a member of Perez’s staff and be part of a scrum of media interviews.

“I’m excited to be there. I hope to get to represent Kalama and the community,” Torppa said.

Supporting trade programs and education was one of the local issues Gluesenkamp Perez campaigned on when she ran for Congress last year.

Biden’s State of the Union address will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on multiple TV channels and websites.