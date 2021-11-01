Things to know as 2021 general election arrives Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Cowlitz County will have a say on a variety of local issues.
Ballots need to be delivered or postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. New or unregistered voters can still register to vote on Election Day by visiting the County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.
Around half of the city council seats will be on the ballot in Longview, Kelso, Kalama, Castle Rock and Woodland, as well as the mayoral race for Kalama. Further down the ballot are competitive races for school district directors, fire district commissioners, and Port of Longview commissioner.
Three ballot measures will appear on some ballots in the county’s smaller cities. In Castle Rock, voters will get another say on the proposal to fund the Castle Rock Library by creating a special excess levy. Woodland voters will decide on whether to change the city government’s structure to have a city manager help lead the city council, as well as increasing the local sales tax to fund a Transportation Benefit District.
The Daily News will post election results online Tuesday night soon after they are reported by the state and county elections offices. Full stories on the election results will appear in the Thursday print edition.
There were 12,235 ballots cast in Cowlitz County by the afternoon of Oct. 29, which is a 17% turnout rate for registered voters. Cowlitz County’s early turnout rate is virtually identical to the early voter rate across all of Washington as of Friday.
The current turnout rate is slightly higher than the county’s turnout rate at the same point in the 2017 general election, which ended up having a 37% turnout rate when all votes were counted.
More than half of all early votes cast in Cowlitz County so far have been delivered to the drop boxes, significantly above the statewide average of 36% of votes coming through drop boxes.