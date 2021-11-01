Things to know as 2021 general election arrives Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Cowlitz County will have a say on a variety of local issues.

Ballots need to be delivered or postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted. New or unregistered voters can still register to vote on Election Day by visiting the County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

Around half of the city council seats will be on the ballot in Longview, Kelso, Kalama, Castle Rock and Woodland, as well as the mayoral race for Kalama. Further down the ballot are competitive races for school district directors, fire district commissioners, and Port of Longview commissioner.

Three ballot measures will appear on some ballots in the county’s smaller cities. In Castle Rock, voters will get another say on the proposal to fund the Castle Rock Library by creating a special excess levy. Woodland voters will decide on whether to change the city government’s structure to have a city manager help lead the city council, as well as increasing the local sales tax to fund a Transportation Benefit District.

The Daily News will post election results online Tuesday night soon after they are reported by the state and county elections offices. Full stories on the election results will appear in the Thursday print edition.