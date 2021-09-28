The utility moratorium ends Thursday. Here's what providers plan to do next.

Cowlitz County residents who are behind on their utility payments will face water and power shutoffs beginning next week.

The statewide moratorium on utility shutoffs is set to expire Sept. 30. City, state and private utility providers have ramped up efforts to notify customers about the impending shutoffs and the options available to help them keep their systems online.

Kelso will begin shutoffs for water accounts Monday, while Longview is holding off until Tuesday. Cowlitz PUD, the largest utility provider in the county, will not turn off the power on delinquent accounts until Oct. 18.

"It's not like we will shut you down if we don't have full payment by the first. We want to do more notice in advance than we have in the past," said Kris Swanson, Longview finance and utilities director.

Utility providers across the county estimated around 3% of customers have an outstanding utility bill. That translates to just over 500 households in Longview, 110 in Kelso and 80 connected through Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz PUD has about 2,100 accounts which are facing disconnections, spokeswoman Alice Dietz said. Around 3,000 other accounts have some amount of payment owed, but have not been delinquent for more than 45 days and are not in immediate risk of shutoffs.