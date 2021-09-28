The utility moratorium ends Thursday. Here's what providers plan to do next.

Cowlitz County residents who are behind on their utility payments will face water and power shutoffs beginning next week.
The statewide moratorium on utility shutoffs is set to expire Sept. 30. City, state and private utility providers have ramped up efforts to notify customers about the impending shutoffs and the options available to help them keep their systems online.
Kelso will begin shutoffs for water accounts Monday, while Longview is holding off until Tuesday. Cowlitz PUD, the largest utility provider in the county, will not turn off the power on delinquent accounts until Oct. 18.
"It's not like we will shut you down if we don't have full payment by the first. We want to do more notice in advance than we have in the past," said Kris Swanson, Longview finance and utilities director.
Utility providers across the county estimated around 3% of customers have an outstanding utility bill. That translates to just over 500 households in Longview, 110 in Kelso and 80 connected through Cowlitz County.
Cowlitz PUD has about 2,100 accounts which are facing disconnections, spokeswoman Alice Dietz said. Around 3,000 other accounts have some amount of payment owed, but have not been delinquent for more than 45 days and are not in immediate risk of shutoffs.
Workers in Longview are hand-delivering tags to homes at risk of being shut off when the moratorium ends. Swanson said the tagging practice had increasingly been replaced with mail and email notifications before the pandemic, but was being used again because of the unique circumstances.
"Instead of just doing another mailer, we felt it was important to not only continue those mailings but deliver a tag to their door so it brought awareness there will be no more extensions," Swanson said.
She said city workers posted around 120 tags at various homes Monday and will deliver 300 more Tuesday. She estimated half of those residents contacted the city later that day to pay off their debt or start working on a payment plan.
Cowlitz County utilities director Patrick Harbison said about half of the accounts with unpaid utilities were only a month behind. Harbison expects residents who haven't yet responded to notices about the end of the moratorium will begin reaching out soon.
"On an average month pre-COVID we shut off 10 accounts or so due to nonpayment, and we usually have all of them with plans to get reconnected that day. It's a pretty effective notice," Harbison said.
Available assistance programs
Utility providers are directing many customers who need assistance making payments to Lower Columbia CAP. The social services agency is managing applications for both of the major utility assistance programs, the Treasury Rent Assistance Program (T-RAP) created specifically to offer pandemic relief and the longer-running Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
The application window for the low-income program reopens Oct. 1 for the next fiscal year. Executive Director Ilona Kerby said Monday they had about 500 incomplete applications for assistance programs and a team of 10 people ready to spend the next few days handling a surge of new applications and missing records.
"Their application may have languished a bit but now they're calling and asking, 'What do I need to do to get this completed?' " Kerby said.
Residents who qualify for energy assistance through the CAP programs can apply through the agency website, lowercolumbiacap.org, or call 360-425-3430.
Cowlitz PUD offers in-house aid through the Warm Neighbor Fund, which provides up to $300 for customers with overdue balances with looser requirements than the state or federal aid programs. The power company raised around $12,000 for the fund with the Annual Eat for Heat Fundraiser in early September.
Nearly all utility providers are offering a payment plan for residents to spread out the outstanding costs. Longview has a six-month payment plan, where customers pay their new monthly bill plus one-sixth of the previous amount owed.
Kelso offers a one-year payment plan for all residents and a plan lasting up to two years for customers who were unable to keep up on payments because of COVID. City finance director Brian Butterfield said the utilities department never required a work verification process for their payment plans before, so he still is working out how residents could prove the impact of the pandemic.
"We have not required too much from them and everybody that has gone that way has been keeping up with their payments. But we’ve had less than a handful of people come in and do that," Butterfield said.