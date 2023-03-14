Cowlitz County commissioners on Tuesday approved a new contract with the current hearing examiner after unsuccessfully seeking a replacement earlier this year.

The two-year contract with Mark Scheibmeir is for an amount not to exceed $20,000 per year. Applicants pay for hearing fees, according to the county.

A hearing examiner conducts quasi-judicial hearings primarily regarding development permit applications and appeals of land-use decisions but can also make recommendations or decisions on other local matters outlined under state law.

Scheibmeir, a Chehalis attorney, has been Cowlitz County hearing examiner since 2007, according to his law firm’s website.

In early January, the commissioners opposed renewing the previous contract with Scheibmeir because of citizen complaints, most stemming from hearings held last year about two projects proposed in Lexington. The board approved a three-month extension with Scheibmeir while accepting applications for a new hearing examiner.

The county’s request for qualifications received two responses, one from Scheibmeir and the other from Longview attorney Tom Lee.

Traci Jackson, Building and Planning director, told the commissioners during a March 6 workshop that Lee may have “conflicts of interest on several different land approaches” so the county would need a backup hearing examiner if it contracted with him.

The department has received several applications that need hearings and is in “desperate need” to get those going, Jackson said.

Commissioner Dennis Weber asked for assurance that issues would be addressed, including the perception that Scheibmeir wasn’t listening to the public. Jackson said she would let Scheibmeir know of the commissioners’ concerns.