WOODLAND — Terry Hall, the newly appointed member of the Woodland City Council, took his seat for the first time Tuesday evening, filling the seat once held by Jennifer Rowland, who resigned at the end of December.

Hall, who moved to Woodland five years ago, was appointed in a unanimous 5-0 vote during a Feb. 13 meeting, beating out three other candidates also vying for the position.

At the meeting he said he is the past president of the Long Beach Merchants Association, president of the Longview Rotary Club, and the Longview Housing Authority. His tenure also includes serving on the board of the Lower Columbia College Foundation and two terms on the Kelso City Council.

Hall was a council member during the 1998 Aldercrest-Banyon landslide disaster, in which 137 homes got wiped out in what is now known as the first landslide in United States history to be designated an official disaster area by FEMA.

When Burke asked him during the Feb. 13 meeting if he attended any Woodland City Council meetings, Hall said, “I’ve been to a few council meetings on Zoom.”

Council member DeeAnna Holland said she valued Hall’s experience, especially during the landslide disaster.

Hall mentioned that he would like to focus on traffic, safety and maintenance issues as his main concerns as a Woodland council member.

Minol voucher

Hall was mostly quiet during Tuesday’s meeting until a voucher item came up. He wanted all the vouchers to pass, except the $10,536.64 voucher to pay Minol.

People at council meetings have complained about their high water bills since the city changed to the third-party utility biller called Minol.

Hall questioned how well the company was performing.

“You know if this is my budget at home and I hired somebody to do a job, and they do the job, or they do it halfway or do it inappropriately I’m not writing the check,” he said.

Hall went on to state, “we heard from other people just this evening that some of those issues have gone on for months... lots of people are not getting answers to their questions. The company is not responsive; they don’t answer their phone, they don’t call you back. Its a problem.”

“We either don’t pay at face amount, or we make some adjustments in it or delay the timing of it until we get some action,” said Hall.

Council member J.J. Burke asked City Attorney Frank Randolph what would happen if Woodland didn’t pay Minol. Randolph replied there could be “contractual consequences,” including litigation.

In the end, all of the vouchers were passed, including Minols.

The City Council still needs to appoint another person to replace Karl Chapman, who resigned earlier this month.

According to City Administrator Peter Boyce, five applicants have applied to replace Chapman.