A substance-use disorder professional was charged with theft after getting paid for work she didn’t do while contracted with Cowlitz County, according to court documents.

Lauri Anne Rowland, 52, of Woodland pleaded not guilty in October to two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of attempted first-degree theft.

Almost every year since 2010, the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department contracted with Rowland, a substance-use disorder professional doing business as Choices, to evaluate jail inmates and Drug Court participants, according to county meeting documents.

Most recently, Rowland was hired to assess inmates incarcerated for drug-related crimes to determine if they qualify for Drug Court or inpatient treatment. The last contract was an amount not to exceed $58,500 from July 2020 to June 30, 2021, funded with state Criminal Justice Treatment Account money.

Rowland was required to submit monthly invoices and “programmatic treatment reports,” which included a list of clients who were assessed in the jail.

The county Health and Human Services department paid Rowland a total of $21,000 for March and April, later determined to be fraudulent because Rowland didn’t provide the services for which she was billing, according to a state accountability audit that reviewed the loss of funds.

The department did not pay the total $37,600 Rowland invoiced for May and June 2021, initially because Rowland failed to provide paperwork, according to the probable cause statement.

“A closer look at reports indicated assessments did not take place,” the police report states.

The county reported the loss of funds to Longview police and the Washington State Auditor’s Office, according to the audit report.

Investigation

Longview Police Detective Brian Durbin told The Daily News some time passed between the alleged theft and Rowland’s arrest because there was a lot of information to collect and pass on to police, as well as follow-up during the investigation.

Durbin looked up clients listed in Rowland’s March through June 2021 reports in a law enforcement database, determining none were incarcerated at the time the assessments were reportedly performed, according to the probable cause statement. The May report included some subjects who were deceased prior to their listed assessment dates, the police report says.

The detective spoke with multiple people listed on the reports and confirmed they weren’t in jail at the time and hadn’t been assessed by Rowland, according to the probable cause statement.

Rowland claimed to have done a high number of assessments during a period of time when COVID-19 and the February 2021 Blake decision — which threw out the state’s simple drug possession law — made that unlikely, Durbin said, because fewer people were jailed.

The Cowlitz County Jail’s average daily population in March to June 2021 was 135, nearly half the average of 262 during the same months in 2019, said Marin Fox, corrections director.

In 2020 and 2021, the jail restricted the number of inmates because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a rising number of people needing individual cells because of mental health problems.

The jail’s daily census is now closer to pre-pandemic averages of about 200 or higher, and the only booking restriction in place is for driving with a suspended license, Fox said.

Rowland agreed to turn herself in and was booked on Oct. 12, according to court documents. She was arraigned the following week and plead not guilty. Rowland’s trial was set for next week but is being rescheduled.

The county no longer contracts with Rowland, the audit report states. Rowland’s substance-use disorder professional certification expired in January, according to the Department of Health.