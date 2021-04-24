State Sen. Jeff Wilson to run for second term as Longview Port commissioner

Panel Way road extension moves forward to improve traffic safety near Port of Longview The project will extend the current Panel Way about 2,000 feet to reach International Way, providing more access to the businesses and to allow for future rail upgrades. It is estimated to cost about $1.2 million.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilson said he’s not worried about balancing his port and legislative duties. This year, which was the longer legislative session, went smoothly, he said. Both roles are part time, he said, and while he’s available at all times for both positions and “doing his homework” he had plenty of time.

“Have I not been able to fulfill my duties at 100%? I have easily done it and now that I have my first freshmen session under my belt things will get more efficient,” he said, adding that he had not heard any complaints about his work thus far.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

He also said he did not take the two roles for economic reasons and he does not “double dip” on taxpayers.

As a state senator, Wilson makes about $57,000 per year, according to state documents, and will make about $24,000 in 2021 as a port commissioner. According to port budget documents, commissioners get a monthly stipend of $713 and a $128 per diem rate for meetings, which is capped at 120 meetings per year or $15,360.

Jeff Wilson to serve as both port commissioner, legislator this year Newly elected 19th District senator and Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson will keep his port commission position and his focus on the …

Wilson emphasized that holding the two roles is not a legal conflict of interest and he sees the work as complimentary.