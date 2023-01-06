State audit finds Kalama overcharged industrial water customers

KALAMA — The city is crediting or refunding industrial water customers, after the regular state audit found it overcharged them for two years because the wrong rate was entered into the system.

The audit finding states Kalama lacks adequate controls to prevent or detect utility billing errors.

In 2021, the city overbilled industrial customers outside city limits by a total of $141,845 and $88,307 in 2022, according to the audit report.

City Administrator Adam Smee told the City Council Thursday the overbilling error occurred when a staff member entered the residential rate multiplier of 185% instead of the industrial/commercial multiplier of 150% at the beginning of 2021.

The overbilling affected roughly 2% of the city’s utility customers, including some of the highest water users, Steelscape and Emerald Kalama Chemical, Smee said. The majority of the money came from 24 of the 45 accounts affected because some water meters are hooked up to fire flow or irrigation systems and not used as often.

Once the city staff and auditors clarified the source of the discrepancy, the city notified customers in early December, Smee said. Most affected customers got a credit balance on their account to offset usage for the next few months and a handful got refunds, he said.

As recommended by the auditor, the city is working on policies to prevent similar problems — such as additional staff reviewing rate changes — and will bring them to the council for approval.

“The purpose of the state auditor is to find exactly this,” Smee said “We made an error. We did not lose the taxpayer’s money, we overcharged our customers. Neither is good, but this was not an issue of fraud, not an issue of criminal intent. This was an error of input, a data entry error, and a lapse in internal controls where a supervisor didn’t verify at the beginning of 2021 the work that was inputted in the system.”

The disproportionate surplus the city has generated matches the amount overbilled, so the budget doesn’t need to be amended to offset crediting accounts or refunds, Smee said. All customers should be whole in six months, he said.

“At first I was pretty stressed about it,” said Councilman Steve Kallio of the finding. “But I did learn something. When we fight with him (Smee) every year over the reserves and then at the end of the day we didn’t spend them, that saved us. We’re not going to redo the budget.”

The state auditor was complimentary of the city’s cooperation and urgency to the correct mistake and put in policies to correct it, Smee said.

The audit report also noted the city overbilled stormwater customers in 2020 by about $2,445 “as rates were updated in the billing system without the City Council’s approval.”

Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster wrote in the city’s response the change was not totally without council approval because the new rate was authorized during the budget process but didn’t include a formal resolution or ordinance.

Addressing another recommendation from the auditor, the City Council Thursday approved a new policy outlining the removal of late fees.

The city had been following an unwritten policy, which includes removing one late fee a year for customers with good payment history, but the state recommended it be in writing, McMaster said.

Overall, the city’s finances are healthy and its operations complied with state laws, regulations and its own policies, according to the audit report. The city’s next audit is in fall 2024.