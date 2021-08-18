Squirrel Fest makes return this weekend with kid-centric celebration

Squirrel Fest returns to Longview this weekend with a celebration focused on children's activities.
The major components of the celebration happening at the Civic Center are a kids' parade in the morning and a series of performances on the Kids Stage throughout the day. Saturday's celebration will be the 10th anniversary of the first Squirrel Fest, which was organized by the Sandbaggers in 2011 as a community event tied to the nearby Nutty Narrows Squirrel Bridge.
"It always has been a family and kids-oriented event. It was meant to be a free celebration for kids and the area," said Keith Larson, Rotary Club of Longview member and lead organizer for Squirrel Fest.
Squirrel Fest was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Larson said the Rotary Club was not sure they would be able to hold the event this summer until June, so the planning took place in a heavily condensed time frame.
The short turnaround time meant the festival had to make a few modifications to reduce COVID risks. This year's Squirrel Fest will not have face painting, inflatable slides or other highly interactive components. Instead of closing with an evening concert, this year's festival will close with a screening of the movie "Ice Age" in R.A. Long Park.
Lewis County commissioners recommended earlier this week that attendees of the Southwest Washington Fair wear face masks and socially distance if possible, after a health official recommended the fair be fully canceled due to rising COVID hospitalizations. Health officials have not made similar declarations about Squirrel Fest, but Larson said he understood if people were concerned about coming out Saturday.
"We are outside and spread out, but we anticipate some people that will be concerned about a gathering," Larson said. "Hopefully people will be courteous and thoughtful to each other."
Volunteers will lead an hourly tour of the city's eight squirrel bridges beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets and registration for the bridge tour cost $10. Larson said the proceeds from the tours and T-shirt sales at Squirrel Fest will be put back into community events sponsored by the Rotary club.