Squirrel Fest makes return this weekend with kid-centric celebration

Squirrel Fest returns to Longview this weekend with a celebration focused on children's activities.

The major components of the celebration happening at the Civic Center are a kids' parade in the morning and a series of performances on the Kids Stage throughout the day. Saturday's celebration will be the 10th anniversary of the first Squirrel Fest, which was organized by the Sandbaggers in 2011 as a community event tied to the nearby Nutty Narrows Squirrel Bridge.

"It always has been a family and kids-oriented event. It was meant to be a free celebration for kids and the area," said Keith Larson, Rotary Club of Longview member and lead organizer for Squirrel Fest.

Squirrel Fest was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Larson said the Rotary Club was not sure they would be able to hold the event this summer until June, so the planning took place in a heavily condensed time frame.