Silver Lake Flood Control District accepting applications for board vacancy

SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Flood Control District is accepting applications for a vacancy on its board of directors.

The district operates and maintains Silver Lake flood protection and stabilization facilities.

Applicants must be a property owner within the district and a registered voter in the state. The appointment would be effective immediately and serve through February 2024. The position will be open for filing in December 2023 for a four-year unexpired term.

Applications are available on the Cowlitz County website at https://bit.ly/3OfS9ec and can be submitted to the county commissioners in person, emailed to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us or mailed to 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, WA. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on July 7.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

