 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Silver Lake Flood Control District accepting applications for board vacancy

  • 0
Silver Lake 2017

Mount St. Helens looms above boaters enjoying a cruise around Silver Lake on a sunny afternoon in June 2017.

 Roger Werth, The Daily News file photo

SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Flood Control District is accepting applications for a vacancy on its board of directors. 

The district operates and maintains Silver Lake flood protection and stabilization facilities. 

Applicants must be a property owner within the district and a registered voter in the state. The appointment would be effective immediately and serve through February 2024. The position will be open for filing in December 2023 for a four-year unexpired term. 

Applications are available on the Cowlitz County website at https://bit.ly/3OfS9ec and can be submitted to the county commissioners in person, emailed to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us or mailed to 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, WA. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on July 7. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News