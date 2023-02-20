The third phase of a Silver Lake subdivision is heading to the Cowlitz County commissioners for consideration after the planning commission Wednesday recommended approval with conditions.

Silver Lake Village 3, located south of the first two phases off 400 Hall Rd. on the north end of the lake, will include 26 lots on about 12 acres. The lots will be a minimum of 6,000 square feet, according to the developer’s proposal.

Chilton Development Services applied for the preliminary plat on behalf of property owner Bradley Thomas of Universal Builders, Materials, Trading and Holding Inc., located in Vancouver.

The first Silver Lake Village 45-lot subdivision was built in 2017. In January 2021, the county commissioners approved the preliminary plat for the second phase. The subdivision of 16 lots on 15.6 acres hasn’t been built yet.

The subdivisions are consistent with Cowlitz County’s comprehensive plan, which designates the area as urban, with goals to support growth within or adjacent to communities with available public water, sewer and roads. The area is unzoned, allowing all uses that aren’t a nuisance.

The Cowlitz County Planning Commission Wednesday voted 5-1 to recommend approval after three previous meetings in September, December and January.

County Building and Planning staff recommended approval with conditions, including requiring a critical areas permit and county public works approval of the subdivision’s stormwater design.

The developer is required to complete onsite and offsite mitigation for impacts on a wetland located on the property. Most of the project avoids the wetland and the surrounding buffer except for the planned access road off Hall Road aligning with Stout Road, according to the staff report.

The planning commission approved the developer’s request for side-yard setbacks of 5 feet instead of 10 feet to keep consistent with other phases and allow for only single-story houses in the subdivision.

During the public hearings at the January and February meetings, citizens voiced concerns about the effects on the wetlands, Silver Lake, wildlife, as well as added traffic on Hall Road and Spirit Lake Memorial Highway.

“My family will be directly impacted, and my neighbors will be directly impacted, in a negative way if this construction moves forward,” said Hall Road resident Anthony Fana during the public hearing. “We’re already heavy in traffic and kids are impacted by heavy traffic and the ability to play in front yard already, so adding more traffic is going to create a potential hazard to them.”

Fana said he’s worried the subdivision will block wildlife’s access to Silver Lake.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife noted the area is an elk habitat and would like the project to be assessed for effects.

In response to comments at the January meeting, applicant Nick Little wrote that most of Cowlitz County is considered elk habitat and the county does not actively regulate it.

The subdivision’s stormwater will be treated through biofiltration swales before running off into the wetlands, according to the staff report. The homeowners association will be responsible for maintaining the stormwater system.

New traffic created by subdivision phases two and three will not significantly affect intersections, according to the traffic study.