Seven Cowlitz County projects receive funding in this year's supplemental budget

The supplemental state capital budget approved by the Legislature this year will provide at least an additional $1.7 million for projects in Cowlitz County.

The local project funds are a small piece of the $1.5 billion in new money legislators added to the capital budget during this year’s session. Unlike the state transportation budget and transportation funding package, which have seen contentious and highly partisan debates, the capital budget sailed through the Senate and the House of Representatives with unanimous support.

Funding for specific projects in the county primarily comes from the Department of Commerce Local and Community Projects fund. The Legislature approved $53.3 million for the fund, including seven efforts in Cowlitz County:

$515,000 to the Woodland Community Library for a new building project

$309,000 for a restroom in Longview’s Vandercook Park

$273,000 to the Longview Senior Center for roof improvements

$258,000 to Community House on Broadway for electrical upgrades at its emergency shelter

$206,000 to the Stratford Apartments in Longview for veteran housing

$155,000 for a trailhead restroom and new structure in Castle Rock

$33,000 to fix the elevator at Kelso’s Rister Stadium

The largest funded project in District 19 is the $2.3 million being provided for a veteran resource center and housing in Raymond. The Wahkiakum School District will receive $515,000 from the state’s Distressed Schools fund to make accessibility and security improvements.

District 19 Rep. Joel McEntire is the assistant ranking Republican on the House Capital Budget Committee, which led the negotiations for the supplemental spending.

More funding eventually could reach the county from the larger statewide projects included in the new capital budget — $300 million for rapid housing acquisition to create shelters and transitional housing, including $60 million specifically for permanent supportive housing programs.

The new appropriations also will provide $120 million for local infrastructure grants provided by the Public Works Board, $100 million for broadband infrastructure grants and $100 million to retrofit schools that are at high risk for severe earthquake damage.

The supplemental budget also modified the requirements for Cowlitz River dredging funds. The amended budget requires the Office of Financial Management to contract with Cowlitz County to acquire land and rights of way that can be dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This change does not affect the amount of money appropriated for the project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.