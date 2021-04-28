Sen. Patty Murray invites Rainier conservation leader to virtually attend Biden's Wednesday address to Congress

Washington Sen. Patty Murray's four guests to President Joe Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday evening included Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership Executive Director Elaine Placido.

Placido joined the conservation group last summer after leaving her job as the Cowlitz County community services director overseeing Building and Planning and Health and Human Services. She also serves on the Rainier School Board.

“My work is focused on protecting our environment for everyone who relies on the estuary, but particularly for our children — and a big part of that is mitigating the impacts of climate change," Placido said in a statement. "I’m glad that Sen. Murray understands the urgency of doing everything we can to take meaningful action on the climate right now."

"If we want to preserve everything we love about Washington state we have to work together — I’m hopeful the president will discuss ways he will continue to work with leaders like Senator Murray to take bold steps to tackle the climate crisis and preserve our environment for future generations."

Other guests include Patty Liu, a working mom affected by the child care crisis; Laura Winn, a working mom from Ellensburg and college student; and Rodney Crawston, chairman of the Colville Business Council and a tribal leader.