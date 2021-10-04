Sen. Ann Rivers steps down to be Longview's community development director

"The beauty of working at the local level is that, while not a speedy timeline, you can see the results of your actions come together around you," Rivers said.

In a press release announcing the hire, Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha cited Rivers' "wealth of knowledge and experience" and the "strong relationships throughout the state" she had established during her time as a state legislator.

Rivers was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2011 before being chosen to fill a Senate seat vacancy. She has been re-elected three times since then by voters in District 18 and served as the Republican caucus chair during last year's session, the party's second-highest position in the chamber.

In her own press release, Rivers said she is leaving the Legislature because of the challenges involved in managing both roles while the sessions take place.

While Rivers' political career has been tied to Clark County, she has existing connections to Longview. Rivers and her husband moved to Longview in the 1990s and lived in the city for several years. Rivers said she made regular trips up from La Center to meet with friends, walk around Lake Sacajawea or take part in the city's Fourth of July celebrations.

The position for a community development director in Longview has been vacant since January, when John Brickey announced his retirement. Brickey had been the development director since 2005.

