Section of Alabama Street campsite may be dangerously close to high voltage powerline

A portion of the temporary homeless encampment on Alabama Street is within the right-of-way for a high voltage power line, potentially hindering access to the line and placing residents at risk in the event of an accident.
Bonneville Power Association officials alerted the city of Longview in August that the camp's overlap with the right-of-way for their line could be an issue. The Bonneville Power line carries 115,000 volts and runs parallel to the southern edge of the site.
Residents of the campsite had been moved out the last month for a city-led cleanup operation. The cleanup process finished earlier this week, and many residents have returned to the section of the camp that falls within the right-of-way.
A 2007 flyer created by Bonneville Power said the agency prohibits buildings from being located within the right of way and "strongly discourages" fences from being located there.
“We continue to work with the city to make them aware of our concerns and move toward a mutually beneficial agreement,” Bonneville Power spokesman Kevin Wingert said.
Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said the city still is evaluating the extent to which the camp's location affects the power line.
Keeping the right-of-way clear
The high-voltage line runs between two Bonneville Power substations, the large Longview Substation on the west side of town and a smaller facility on Fibre Way. Bonneville Power records indicate the right-of-way on that section of line extends for 15 feet on the southern side of the power line and 60 feet on the northern side.
Bonneville Power maintains an online map of its transmission equipment, which shows the extent of the overlap with the Alabama Street site. A roughly 30-foot section along the southern edge of the campsite lies within the right-of-way for the neighboring line, including the chain-link fence that runs along the back edges of the campsite.
High-voltage lines do not use physical insulation to prevent shocks, instead relying on their elevation keeping the lines distanced from potential issues. Wingert says the right-of-way agreements around the high voltage lines are an important aspect of maintaining that air insulation.
Right-of-way agreements allow Bonneville Power to trim trees within a certain distance of the powerline to keep them from touching. Limiting the construction or uses allowed near the lines makes access easier for maintenance workers and limits the impact of a worst-case scenario.
“If for whatever reason the line were to fail, whether that’s a big tree from out of the right of way falls or a tower is damaged by heavy machinery... If there are people actively living under those lines, that becomes a potential life safety issue,” Wingert said.
On Aug. 24, a city human-resources assistant emailed City Manager Kurt Sacha after being contacted by a Bonneville Power realty specialist who noticed the encampment's location within the easement zone. The email said the power agency was "concerned about a potential fire and therefore disrupting our city power grid."
Sacha said he had not heard of potential issues between the camp and the powerline before then. He planned to have public works director Ken Hash follow up with the power agency for "ongoing conversations" about whether the overlap with the right-of-way posed a significant concern.
"When you have those types of easement restrictions, those are documented and laid out as written evidence. That's what I'm going to have Hash and the BPA follow up on," Sacha said.
Sacha said the land directly below the powerline belonged to the diking district and not the city. He stood firm that Longview would have final say on how it used the city-owned land that currently serves as the homeless camp.