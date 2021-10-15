Section of Alabama Street campsite may be dangerously close to high voltage powerline

A portion of the temporary homeless encampment on Alabama Street is within the right-of-way for a high voltage power line, potentially hindering access to the line and placing residents at risk in the event of an accident.

Bonneville Power Association officials alerted the city of Longview in August that the camp's overlap with the right-of-way for their line could be an issue. The Bonneville Power line carries 115,000 volts and runs parallel to the southern edge of the site.

Residents of the campsite had been moved out the last month for a city-led cleanup operation. The cleanup process finished earlier this week, and many residents have returned to the section of the camp that falls within the right-of-way.

A 2007 flyer created by Bonneville Power said the agency prohibits buildings from being located within the right of way and "strongly discourages" fences from being located there.

“We continue to work with the city to make them aware of our concerns and move toward a mutually beneficial agreement,” Bonneville Power spokesman Kevin Wingert said.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said the city still is evaluating the extent to which the camp's location affects the power line.

Keeping the right-of-way clear

