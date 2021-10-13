Second half of Cowlitz County property tax payments due Oct. 31

Cowlitz County taxpayers have less than a month to pay the second half of their 2021 property taxes which are due Oct. 31.

Since the deadline falls on a Sunday, payments can be made the next business day, Monday, Nov. 1, according to the county treasurer.

The county mailed tax statements to property owners in March 2021. Additional tax information can be found at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/treasurer or by calling the Treasurer’s Office at 306-577-3060. People who have not received a property tax statement can visit the Treasurer’s website or call the office for the correct amount due.

Homeowners who recently paid off their mortgage or refinanced their home are asked to check their tax account to ensure payment is made by the deadline. Payments options include:

Online using an e-check from a checking or savings account for $1.50 vendor fee.