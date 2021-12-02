Seasonal worker shortage, COVID slow down Longview mail service

As the holiday rush to deliver Christmas packages and cards ramps up, the Longview Post Office may struggle to keep up with demand.

The Heron Pointe manufactured home park had a six-day stretch where no mail was delivered, beginning Nov. 24 and lasting until the start of this week. Three residents told The Daily News that when mail delivery resumed, postal workers told them that a staffing shortage and COVID-19 outbreak had combined to cause the delay.

Bill Martin, vice president of the Portland, Oregon, Area Local Branch of the American Postal Workers Union, confirmed the struggles in Longview. Martin said many of the post offices his union worked with in Cowlitz County and across northern Oregon were facing challenges in hiring temporary workers for the holiday season.

"We are short-handed, sometimes doing the work of more than one person, trying to provide the best service we can to the public," Martin said.

Martin said that during a normal fall, the Portland headquarters would run orientations for at least 20 new workers every week. That attendance has been halved over the last few weeks, putting increased stress on the remaining workers to keep up with the demand.

Nationwide, the U.S. Postal Service is attempting to hire 40,000 temporary workers to handle holiday mail. The manager of the processing and distribution center in Spokane told the Spokesman-Review they're expecting to handle 57 million pieces of mail in December.

Ernie Swanson, USPS communications lead for Washington, said he had not heard of any "significant complaints" about delayed mail delivery this week or any COVID-19 effects in Longview. Swanson said the agency is working to bring in temporary workers at facilities across the state.

"Everything is stepped up a notch or two in the month of December," Swanson said. "We are pulling in more employees to put out the additional mail volume."

Multiple calls from The Daily News to the Longview Post Office for comment this week went unanswered. An in-person request for comment was not responded to by deadline.

'We can only spread people so thin'

Heron Pointe previously had struggled to receive consistent mail service. The mobile home park had several months of mail delivery issues in 2018, causing bill payments to go missing.

The interruption this month was much briefer than the previous delivery issues, but resident Janet Sagan said any mail delay was a significant concern for many of her neighbors.

"These senior citizens are dependent on the mail for prescriptions to be delivered. Whatever the plan would have been to fill in those problems, this was not it," Sagan said.

Martin heard about the COVID issues from some of the postal workers he represented in Washington. Martin said he'd been told a significant percentage of Longview workers had either contracted the virus or were missing work to quarantine over the last two weeks.

The Longview office reportedly brought in postal workers from as far away as Vancouver to stabilize the delivery system and make up for the absences.

"This impacts staffing all over because there's only a pool of so many workers to draw from. We can only spread people so thin," Martin said.

Martin and Swanson both recommend that people prepare to get items in the mail early to accommodate any delays in the postal system. The USPS has said in order to meet a Christmas Day deadline for deliveries, retail ground service should be mailed by Dec. 15, first-class mail by Dec. 17 and priority mail services by Dec. 18.

Sagan said she appreciated the workers who came from other cities to help with mail delivery.

"But again, I have to question the Longview Post Office and how they're able to handle this," Sagan said.

