Search for seasonal workers varied between cities this summer

Cities across Cowlitz County have had varying levels of luck with bringing in temporary workers this summer.
Longview, which relies on the highest number and variety of seasonal workers during the summer of any area city, had more applicants than positions. Smaller cities like Kelso and Woodland reported more struggles and delays in getting those positions filled.
The Longview Parks Department is the largest employer of seasonal and part-time workers. Parks director Jennifer Wills said the golf pro shop at Mint Valley had seven seasonal workers and 12 people working part-time shifts. Another 20 worked at the various day camps held by the city.
“Between May and September, we ramp it up because of the programs we have. So we need those additional workers on board,” Wills said.
Seasonal workers can clock up to 40 hours a week but only for six months of the year. Part-time workers are capped at roughly 29 hours a week.
Ryan Plampin worked for the city last year at Mint Valley Golf Course. When he planned to take a different job within the parks department this year, he convinced his friend and former basketball teammate Wayne Keegan to work with him.
The pair start work around 6 a.m. and pull 10-hour shifts Monday through Thursday. About half the work they do during the week involves mowing the grass at the city parks and other properties. The rest of their duties include weeding, watering, cleaning facilities and anything else needed to improve the parks.
“I like the schedule and I get to work with my friend, so it’s been really good,” Keegan said.
Plampin and Keegan will work until their classes begin at Lower Columbia College in September. Wills said that returning college students were the main group the city relied on for seasonal jobs.
Plampin and Keegan both said there was a lot they liked about the seasonal jobs. The long four-day shifts meant they could plan regular three-day weekends. There was enough flexibility for them to stay in the shade during the hottest parts of the summer. Plampin said he also enjoyed the process of landscaping and making the city look nicer.
“When you finish doing work outside a place like City Hall, it’s nice to take a look back at it and see how nice it looks,” Plampin said.
Wills said the department had managed to fill almost every spot for seasonal workers by the time programs began ramping up in June. Longview human resources manager Chris Smith said public utility and other city departments had also managed to find enough temporary workers.
Other cities’ struggles with hiringThe search for seasonal workers has not gone as smoothly for every city in Cowlitz County. Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton said the city saw fewer applications than normal during this summer. Many people who had previously worked with the city returned this year but new jobs took longer to fill.
“I know people are cycling into those openings now, but some of those have been open for a couple months,” Hamilton said.
All of the seasonal jobs in Kelso are with the public works department and largely focus on street maintenance and repairs.
Tracy Coleman, public works director for the city of Woodland, said her department did not receive any viable applications when they first posted for seasonal work this year. A more aggressive push later in the summer led to them hiring one seasonal worker and two part-time workers.
Between the drop in applicants and a reduction in the number of jail work crews from the County Corrections Department, Coleman said the city has relied on volunteer organizations to do some of the regular upkeep in city parks.
“We have not been able to keep up with regular maintenance. The city does not look as beautiful as we would hope,” Coleman said.
Kalama usually hires a seasonal worker for the city parks department, but decided to promote a part-time parks technician to a full time job instead this year.