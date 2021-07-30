Search for seasonal workers varied between cities this summer

“I like the schedule and I get to work with my friend, so it’s been really good,” Keegan said.

Plampin and Keegan will work until their classes begin at Lower Columbia College in September. Wills said that returning college students were the main group the city relied on for seasonal jobs.

Plampin and Keegan both said there was a lot they liked about the seasonal jobs. The long four-day shifts meant they could plan regular three-day weekends. There was enough flexibility for them to stay in the shade during the hottest parts of the summer. Plampin said he also enjoyed the process of landscaping and making the city look nicer.

“When you finish doing work outside a place like City Hall, it’s nice to take a look back at it and see how nice it looks,” Plampin said.

Wills said the department had managed to fill almost every spot for seasonal workers by the time programs began ramping up in June. Longview human resources manager Chris Smith said public utility and other city departments had also managed to find enough temporary workers.