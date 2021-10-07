Scott Moon challenges Sandra Macias-Hughes for Kalama City Council Position 2

His main campaign premise is to get the city in shape to be able to handle the influx of infrastructure users and improving "accountability and reliability" of city systems, Moon said.

"Our town is growing and we’ve got to look to the future," he said. "If we don't act now, we won't be able to take care of our system for as much growth as we’ve gotten."

Moon said he's gotten some information about the city's systems from his brother and other public works employees.

Moon said he wants to find places where the city is wasting money and where the city could be more efficient to save taxpayers' money. When asked where the city would get the money to pay for system improvements, he said going forward with accountability for what is being done and how it's being done will come with more reliability.

Forecasting and budgeting for maintenance needs helps care for the infrastructure, he said. Moon said he's not saying that public works doesn't already do this, but it could be done better.

The city does not have a lot of room to grow and the proposal on Thursday's council agenda to allow accessory dwelling units is a good idea, Moon said.