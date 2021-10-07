Scott Moon challenges Sandra Macias-Hughes for Kalama City Council Position 2

Kalama's public works and infrastructure systems, including sewer, water and roads, are a main focus in the race for City Council Position 2.
Incumbent Councilmember Sandra Macias-Hughes said the department, and the city overall, are doing their best within budgetary constraints. Challenger Scott Moon contends public works needs to run more efficiently to prepare for the city's growth.
Macias-Hughes, 72, is running for her second four-year term. She was first elected in 2017 after running unopposed. She is retired after working as a manager for Kaiser Permanente for 20 years.
Moon, 49, was born and raised in Kalama and moved back about seven years ago. He has worked at gas and equipment distributor Airgas at the Port of Kalama for about 20 years.
Macias-Hughes led the August primary, with about 45.3% of the votes to Moon's 40.3%. Candidate Andrew Parkhill, who dropped out in July after ballots were sent out, received 13.6%.
Ballots for the November election will be mailed to Cowlitz County voters on Oct. 15 and are due Nov. 2.
Scott Moon
Moon said his experience at Airgas running equipment, infrastructure and budgeting would be useful on the council to help public works and the city.
His main campaign premise is to get the city in shape to be able to handle the influx of infrastructure users and improving "accountability and reliability" of city systems, Moon said.
"Our town is growing and we’ve got to look to the future," he said. "If we don't act now, we won't be able to take care of our system for as much growth as we’ve gotten."
Moon said he's gotten some information about the city's systems from his brother and other public works employees.
Moon said he wants to find places where the city is wasting money and where the city could be more efficient to save taxpayers' money. When asked where the city would get the money to pay for system improvements, he said going forward with accountability for what is being done and how it's being done will come with more reliability.
Forecasting and budgeting for maintenance needs helps care for the infrastructure, he said. Moon said he's not saying that public works doesn't already do this, but it could be done better.
The city does not have a lot of room to grow and the proposal on Thursday's council agenda to allow accessory dwelling units is a good idea, Moon said.
Moon said the city could try to incentivize property owners to renovate downtown buildings to encourage businesses to move in.
Keeping a strong working relationship with the Port of Kalama also is important to the town, he said.
Moon said he is not against growth, but it has to be managed responsibly.
"I love this little town and I just want to somehow keep the hometown feel," he said.
Sandra Macias-Hughes
Macias-Hughes voiced concerns that Moon is spreading misinformation about public works.
The city departments are "working wonderfully" and public works is "doing very well, regardless of what my opponent says," Macias-Hughes said.
While she is not opposed to improvements like computerized systems, Macias-Hughes said everything comes at a cost that should be weighed against potential benefits. System upgrades would require raising taxes, which she is opposed to, she said.
Macias-Hughes said some strategies that may work in the private sector do not work for public agencies. For example, the city can't stock a warehouse of spare parts not often needed that would lose their value sitting on a shelf, she said.
"We're trying to do the best we can with what we have," Macias-Hughes said. "We're trying to not be wasteful, but not be extravagant either. Some systems are more extravagant than what this city needs."
The city is on an especially tight budget because of the COVID-19 pandemic but it has done a "remarkable job" not having to cut any services, Macias-Hughes said. As the pandemic winds down, she said she'd like the city to take what it's learned to help expand services. For example, continuing to hold hybrid council meetings with an improved sound system so more people can participate in person and online, she said.
If elected to a second term, Macias-Hughes said she would like to continue work with getting service organizations to help pay for new playground equipment, find a location and activity for seniors, and help in the process to distribute federal COVID-19 relief funds to those who need it.
Macias-Hughes said she does a lot of community service, including co-founding the Kalama Volunteers group and co-chairing the Stone Forest Neighborhood Watch.
"I’m working for the people of Kalama, working quietly to get them what they need and address some things they want," Macias-Hughes said. "I'm only dealing with truth and facts. If someone asks me a question, I go to the person responsible so I can get those facts."