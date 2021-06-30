School board candidates discuss critical race theory, parental power at Cowlitz County GOP forum

Five local school board candidates attended a public forum Tuesday held by the Cowlitz County Republican Central Committee to discuss hot-button education issues.
The candidates who attended were Don Cox, Melissa Richards and Crystal Moldenhauer from Longview School District, Lisa Mathes from Toutle Lake School District, and Trish Huddleston from Woodland School District. The group spoke to a few dozen parents and county residents at the party headquarters in Kelso.
Cowlitz Republican Party leaders said all 22 candidates running for office in November were invited to participate in the event. School board directors in Washington are elected as nonpartisan officials.
All five who attended Tuesday’s forum were on the same page about major educational issues; they favored giving more agency to parents and opposed critical race theory, mask requirements and vaccine requirements for students this fall. Moldenhauer joked about the similarities between her and Richards, who both are running for the same position in Longview.
“As long as one of us gets on there, my voice is going to echo through and my views will still be heard,” Moldenhauer said.
The biggest issue discussed at the forum was critical race theory. Candidates differed in their approach to limiting its impact. Multiple local superintendents have said they are not teaching the controversial approach to racism in American history. Parents and school board candidates at the meeting were skeptical, pointing to the requirements in SB 5044 for teachers to be trained on cultural competency, equity, diversity and inclusion.
Cox, who works as a teacher in Wahkiakum School District, said he had recently gone through the equity training required by the state law. While he questioned many of the specific details included in the training, Cox said teachers still had a lot of choice in how much of that training or related material made it into the classroom.
“We can learn about the Constitution the way I want to teach about the Constitution,” Cox said.
Other candidates focused on the role parents played in holding schools responsible for their lessons. Moldenhauer outlined how textbooks and curriculum are approved, and how few parents had reviewed the new social studies curriculum in Longview when it was available for public comment. Mathes said concerned parents should talk to their kids about what is being taught, or even sit in on classes to understand how lessons are presented.
Richards, who said she pulled her children from public schools over COVID requirements, advocated for more dramatic measures that would impact the finances of schools that taught critical race theory.
“I would say to pull them out this year,” Richards said. “I don’t think they need to be muzzled like they have been.”
The Cowlitz County Republicans will hold a similar forum July 13 for candidates in upcoming city council races. Longview City Council member Chet Makinster and his opponent Angie Ween briefly spoke at the event Tuesday because they would be unable to make the event in July.