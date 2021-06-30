School board candidates discuss critical race theory, parental power at Cowlitz County GOP forum

Cox, who works as a teacher in Wahkiakum School District, said he had recently gone through the equity training required by the state law. While he questioned many of the specific details included in the training, Cox said teachers still had a lot of choice in how much of that training or related material made it into the classroom.

“We can learn about the Constitution the way I want to teach about the Constitution,” Cox said.

Other candidates focused on the role parents played in holding schools responsible for their lessons. Moldenhauer outlined how textbooks and curriculum are approved, and how few parents had reviewed the new social studies curriculum in Longview when it was available for public comment. Mathes said concerned parents should talk to their kids about what is being taught, or even sit in on classes to understand how lessons are presented.

Richards, who said she pulled her children from public schools over COVID requirements, advocated for more dramatic measures that would impact the finances of schools that taught critical race theory.

“I would say to pull them out this year,” Richards said. “I don’t think they need to be muzzled like they have been.”

The Cowlitz County Republicans will hold a similar forum July 13 for candidates in upcoming city council races. Longview City Council member Chet Makinster and his opponent Angie Ween briefly spoke at the event Tuesday because they would be unable to make the event in July.

