Sales tax revenue boosts Longview general fund in 2021

Longview went into 2021 expecting to shrink the city's main budget fund. Instead, the city added more than $1 million.

City Manager Kurt Sacha provided a final overview of the city's general fund finances for 2021 during the Longview City Council meeting Thursday night. The general fund is the largest piece of the city's budget and provides money for all city services other than utilities.

The initial city budget for 2021 forecasted that the city would spend roughly $2.3 million in saved money from the general fund. The general fund ended up gaining $1.2 million and ended the year with $16.9 million to carry over to this year.

Sacha said that one of the major reasons for the difference was an "unprecedented" jump in sales tax revenue. The city generated more than $11 million in sales tax revenue last year, a jump of more than $1.5 million from the taxes it received in 2020. April, June and December of last year each provided the city with more than $1 million in sales tax revenue.

Sacha cited the federal stimulus checks families received in 2020 and the beginning of 2021 as the reason for the boost. He expected to see a significant drop in that revenue this year as the economy tightens.

"If you're paying more to fill up your gas tank, that leaves less discretionary income to spend on goods and services. And that's where the city receives much of its revenue," Sacha said.

The city also spent less money than expected last year. Expenditures were $39.7 million, nearly $3 million lower than the original budget amount, and affected nearly every department in the city. Sacha said the savings largely came from holding off on filling open positions with the city for the first half of the year, a choice made to wait out the economic effects of COVID.

Longview city staff are preparing the next biennial budget for the city, which will cover 2023 and 2024.

