Rowland faces quick backlash after winning Woodland City Council race

Rowland pursued a later-in-life degree at Lower Columbia College starting in 2018, where she was involved with student government and the college’s Multicultural Club. Around the same time, a friend encouraged Rowland to apply for a vacant seat on the City Council.

“For any changes that go on in the city, our age group and our children are the ones that will be dealing with it the longest,” Rowland said.

Much of the opposition has been based on Rowland’s personal Facebook page. Her banner illustration depicts a black cat named “Anarkitty” tearing at the throat of a KKK member. Right below the description of herself as a progressive witch, Rowland wrote that she is antifascist and pro-police reform.

Amy Tallbut has been one of the most vocal critics of Rowland over the last week. Tallbut lives outside the city limits, so she wasn’t able to vote in the City Council elections, but she shared concerns with several others of the public Facebook group Woodland Washington Community Chat about the election results.

“It’s appropriate to have a diversified council, it’s good to have many perspectives, but a radical individual is probably not the type of person who can see things from both angles,” Tallbut said.