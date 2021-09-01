Rotary Club presses Wean, Makinster on plans to address homelessness

A candidate forum for two Longview City Council candidates Wednesday was dominated by questions about how the city should take on the homeless population going forward.
Chet Makinster and Angela Wean addressed Longview Rotary Club members as part of a candidate forum held during the group's weekly lunch meeting at the Longview Country Club. Makinster and Wean are running against each other for Position 6 on the City Council, a position Makinster has held for more than a decade.
The two candidates split on whether the majority of Longview's homeless residents wanted to leave their campsites. Wean said she recently toured the Alabama Street camp with Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta and found most residents wanted change. Makinster argued most residents only wanted change if it did not mean additional rules.
"If I had it my way, they would go out of town on a rail," Makinster said.
The temporary homeless encampment on Alabama Street is approaching two years of operation. The site was recently declared a public health hazard by Longview and will be temporarily evacuated sometime this fall while the city leads an in-depth cleaning.
Wean said the city needs programs that can address the wide range of reasons that led to homelessness or kept people without housing. She cited the CAHOOTS program in Eugene where mental health workers were the first responders on 911 calls related to homelessness or mental health crises, as a possible solution.
"I don't think there is a one-size-fits-all answer," Wean said. "It's a crisis that needs to be solved in a way to give opportunities for people to improve."
At points, Makinster seemed irritated that homelessness was as much of an issue now as it had been during his 2017 re-election campaign. Makinster said while resources should be available for people trying to better themselves, he felt the city should consider pulling back its funding for the Alabama Street camp and for the hosted site Longview and Cowlitz County are working on as a replacement.
"I don't think the city of Longview has to work on these social issues. We have churches, we have nonprofits who can step in," Makinster said.
Both candidates cited their business experiences during the forum. Makinster had been chief executive officer of a log yard company and a previous Longview Rotary president. Wean spoke about her experiences running a communications business and organizing events for thousands of Microsoft employees.
Wean moved back to Longview last year to help her family through coronavirus. She said moving back made her realize how important the city had been in shaping her and inspired her to run for City Council.
She said she had a lot of respect for Makinster and the work he has done for Longview.
"I'm not running to get rid of him. I'm running to bring new passion and new energy to the city," Wean said.