Rotary Club presses Wean, Makinster on plans to address homelessness

"I don't think there is a one-size-fits-all answer," Wean said. "It's a crisis that needs to be solved in a way to give opportunities for people to improve."

At points, Makinster seemed irritated that homelessness was as much of an issue now as it had been during his 2017 re-election campaign. Makinster said while resources should be available for people trying to better themselves, he felt the city should consider pulling back its funding for the Alabama Street camp and for the hosted site Longview and Cowlitz County are working on as a replacement.

"I don't think the city of Longview has to work on these social issues. We have churches, we have nonprofits who can step in," Makinster said.

Both candidates cited their business experiences during the forum. Makinster had been chief executive officer of a log yard company and a previous Longview Rotary president. Wean spoke about her experiences running a communications business and organizing events for thousands of Microsoft employees.

Wean moved back to Longview last year to help her family through coronavirus. She said moving back made her realize how important the city had been in shaping her and inspired her to run for City Council.

She said she had a lot of respect for Makinster and the work he has done for Longview.