Rivers plans to keep her seat in Washington Senate next year

Ann Rivers will be returning to the state Senate in January, two months after announcing her intent to step down to work for the City of Longview.

Rivers announced her plans to remain in office on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday. It was the first post on the page since she accepted the job as Longview’s Community Development Director in October and announced her plans to leave the Senate.

Rivers initially said the full-time demands on legislators during the session would conflict with the new job and that she planned to step down in January 2022 before the next session began. After working for the city for two months, Rivers said she felt confident she would be able to manage both roles.

“In discussing this with [the city of Longview], they have given me both the space, and the grace, to continue on in the Legislature without having to make the choice of giving up work I’m passionate about,” Rivers wrote in her post.

City Manager Kurt Sacha said he and Rivers had talked through her plans to keep her Senate seat in recent weeks. This year’s shorter session meant the conflict was limited to a two-month span and Sacha said the options for virtual attendance and meetings may also help Rivers manage her time demands.

“I know her commitment to this work for the city, and the position itself is such that we can provide some flexibility,” Sacha said.

Rivers has represented District 18 in the Senate since 2012 and was the Republican Caucus Chair during the previous session. She told the Daily News that she had given up those leadership positions in preparation for stepping down, which had further helped free up her schedule.

In the Facebook post, Rivers said that her time in the Legislature “will be solely focused on District 18.” Rivers said she would follow the Senate’s procedure to declare any possible conflicts that do come up, but said out that few pieces of legislation would call out Longview directly.

The Municipal Research and Services Center, which offers legal and policy guidance to local governments in Washington, provides a summary of the legal standard for whether an elected official is holding “incompatible” other public offices.

Incompatible public office rules generally focus on elected positions, though the state Attorney General’s office has stated jobs like a city planning commissioner would qualify as public offices.

The MRSC summary of the case law found state Legislature positions are often compatible with local public offices, as they have broadly different statutes and focuses. A 1962 court decision found a state representative also could work as a public utility district commissioner.

Sen. Jeff Wilson has used that distinction to represent Longview in District 19 and serve as a Port of Longview commissioner over the last year.

Rivers said that after the session, she would have a good sense of whether she would serve the remainder of her elected term through to 2024.

“We’re seeing how this goes,” Rivers said. “Right now, I am excited to continue my public service.”

