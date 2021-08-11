RiverCities Transit launching new route between Kelso and Walmart on 7th Avenue

A new bus route connecting Kelso to the Walmart in south Longview will start service in September, while a route to Lexington is expected to be launched around the end of the year.

RiverCities Transit said Route 46, the eighth and newest permanent route in the bus system, will begin Sept. 13. Passengers will be able to travel between the Kelso station and the Walmart on Seventh Avenue on weekdays, with service beginning around noon. The route will pass by the Triangle Center and Seventh Avenue Park as it completes its loop.

Interim transit manager Jim Seeks said the new route was the most popular choice when RiverCities held a public survey several years earlier. Seeks said Kelso residents wanted a direct route from the city center to the nearest Walmart without having to transfer between multiple bus lines.

“We were hoping to start the route this summer but our hiring was slow. We are going to commit to it starting Sept. 13,” Seeks said.

The route to Lexington is a pilot test route that will operate for two years beginning sometime this winter.

The route expansion was paid for by a $207,000 Regional Mobility Grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation.