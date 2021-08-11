RiverCities Transit launching new route between Kelso and Walmart on 7th Avenue

A new bus route connecting Kelso to the Walmart in south Longview will start service in September, while a route to Lexington is expected to be launched around the end of the year.
RiverCities Transit said Route 46, the eighth and newest permanent route in the bus system, will begin Sept. 13. Passengers will be able to travel between the Kelso station and the Walmart on Seventh Avenue on weekdays, with service beginning around noon. The route will pass by the Triangle Center and Seventh Avenue Park as it completes its loop.
Interim transit manager Jim Seeks said the new route was the most popular choice when RiverCities held a public survey several years earlier. Seeks said Kelso residents wanted a direct route from the city center to the nearest Walmart without having to transfer between multiple bus lines.
“We were hoping to start the route this summer but our hiring was slow. We are going to commit to it starting Sept. 13,” Seeks said.
The route to Lexington is a pilot test route that will operate for two years beginning sometime this winter.
The route expansion was paid for by a $207,000 Regional Mobility Grant from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The Lexington bus will leave from the transit center in Longview and pass north through Lexington up to Tim Wa Estates. Seeks said the agency was determining where they would be able to make stops along West Side Highway and whether there will be enough demand to keep the route in place permanently.
“The Lexington route will help those folks you see now walking down the highway or bicycling to town,” Seeks said.
The Lexington route will run six days a week. Seeks said the timing for the start of the route will depend on how quickly RiverCities can hire a driver and procure a vehicle, but did not expect anything would be in place before December.
Addressing low number of riders
Details about both of the new routes were included in RiverCities Transit’s annual report and five-year development plan. A public hearing on the annual report was held by the Cowlitz Transit Authority during its board meeting Wednesday.
Ridership on RiverCities buses have remained nearly unchanged since the first days of COVID-19. RiverCities provided 15,718 rides during July, according to the monthly report.
That was around 1,000 more rides than during July of 2020, and more than 10,000 fewer monthly riders than the average month pre-COVID.
Seeks said one reason for the low ridership was that the RiverCities buses were not heavily used by commuters who needed transportation to and from work.
“Ours is kind of the opposite. Most of our folks use it because they’re dependent on it for travel and appointments, so most of the ridership happens in the middle of the day,” Seeks said.