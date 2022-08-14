RiverCities board walks back limits on age, income for youth passengers

The board that oversees RiverCities Transit is rolling back proposed limits on a free-fare program for children and an age restriction for unaccompanied riders after criticism at the local and state levels.

The Cowlitz Transit Authority Board voted Wednesday to amend part of a July decision, dropping a requirement that a zero-fare policy for youth would only apply to children from low-income families and changing the minimum age for an unaccompanied young riders from 16 to 12.

RiverCities would be eligible for hundreds of thousands of state dollars per year if they adopt a zero-fare policy for young riders. The transit board’s concerns over unaccompanied kids on buses have left RiverCities as the last public transit agency in the state to not adopt the policy.

Both an age-limit resolution and a zero-fare resolution would need to be adopted by Oct. 1 to avoid losing out on the entire first year of funding.

Age-limit pushback

The board received public comments Wednesday by Kelso School District Superintendent Mary Beth Tack, a Longview School District teacher and other community members asking for the age cutoff to be younger than the previous proposed limit of 16. Tack asked the board to set the age limit to allow middle school students to use the buses alone to attend afterschool events.

“They need to have that access in order to make healthy choices and be involved with supervision within our school activities. I plead with you, I really recommend that you reconsider that,” Tack said during the meeting.

RiverCities did not previously have a minimum age for children to ride the bus alone. While RiverCities Director Jim Seeks said he didn’t know of any issues in the past of young kids trying to ride the bus alone, the Cowlitz Transit Authority Board was concerned about the potential for kids to be endangered if the bus was free.

Don Chartock, WSDOT deputy director for public transit, said other transit agencies in the state had reacted to the zero-fare funds by updating their age-limit policies or creating new ones. He said WSDOT viewed the topic as a local issue that should be decided locally.

Funding warning

The initial proposal made by the board in July was to limit the free-fare program to children from families at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. The Washington State Department of Transportation oversees the funding and told RiverCities the income-cap rule would potentially disqualify RiverCities from the new state funding entirely.

“Our reading of the statute would not allow for the policy to limit based on income and still qualify,” Chartock said.

In addition to the funding warning from WSDOT, Seeks told the board he needed more details about how the transit agency would enforce the rule before he could add the income cutoff into a final measure for the board to enact.

“We’re not a social service agency, we don’t get income records,” he said. “We don’t have the staff capability to both collect those and verify them.”

Board frustrations

Longview City councilmember and transit board member Mike Wallin accused RiverCities staff of undermining the board’s previous directions during the Wednesday meeting. Wallin also criticized RiverCities staff for seeking public comment that supported a lower age-limit and Seeks for not having the resolution prepared in time for the meeting.

“It is very frustrating that we have people taking action against this board,” Wallin said.

Seeks said he did not have the resolution prepared for a vote because he needed clarification from the board on some of the details of their previous direction. In addition to asking about enforcing an income limit, Seeks asked whether the new rules would also apply to the agency’s paratransit buses and what a “mandatory reporter” training would involve.

Reporting signs of abuse

Along with income and age-limits for youth to ride the bus for free, the board approved in July to require RiverCities bus drivers to report if they believe a child has suffered abuse or neglect. This “mandatory reporting” is legally required for professions like doctors, school personnel and childcare providers in Washington state.

The Washington State Transit Association represents RiverCities and a majority of the other public transit agencies in the state. Executive Director Justin Leighton said he was a “mandatory reporter” when he taught high school, but added it would be an unusual step for a transit agency to require that training for its drivers.

“We take rider safety seriously for all passengers, regardless of age, and if there’s a kid that looked like they were too young to be riding alone, our drivers would call dispatch to figure out what is going on,” Leighton said.